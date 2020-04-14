Indianapolis — As the Indiana Pacers prepare for a still uncertain future, general manager Kevin Pritchard has tried to focus on what he can control.
That includes maintaining communication between players, front office and the coaching staff and preparing for the draft and free agency.
“It’s interesting how it’s coming together,” Pritchard said. “We’re using Zoom and Team and FaceTime and really trying to use those technologies right now, but there’s becoming circles within circles.
“The coaches and the players, we’re preparing like there is going to be a regular season and a playoffs. I know there will be a lot of questions about that. We’re listening to the league in a big way.”
Pritchard said there’s nothing concrete yet on when or where games will resume, or whether games will be played in front of fans but trusts NBA commissioner Adam Silver will make the right call on all matters.
The NBA was the first major sports league to cease operations due to the coronavirus pandemic as it showed signs of spreading across the country in mid-March.
“I give him a lot of credit,” Pritchard said. “He came out very quickly and said no games, and I think we’re all watching his lead. We have a lot of confidence in his lead, but for me to talk about when we are going to playing in front of fans or not, I trust my commissioner implicitly and so that’s what we are going to watch.”
To date, though, Silver has made no decision on whether to move the NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 25. The deadline for early entries for the draft is April 26.
A number of high-profile college underclassmen have already declared for the draft, including Naismith Player of the Year and Dayton forward Obi Toppin, Louisville forward Jordan Nwora and Kentucky guards Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley. Iowa forward Luka Garza, the Big Ten’s Player of the Year, has put his name in the draft without an agent and can pull out of the draft by June 15.
Most teams begin hosting predraft workouts for groups of eight to 10 players in mid-May but given health concerns surrounding the virus, those workouts likely won’t happen.
“As of now, we don’t have any workouts,” Pritchard said. “Probably what will be happening more than ever is we’ll be doing Zoom interviews with the seniors, the college seniors, and then ultimately the guys that declare for the NBA Draft we’ll be doing a lot of face-to-face interviews.
“All the scouts right now have their zones, but they are also — duties are, to get some background, so they are calling and getting background from the coaches, and we’re filling our database probably more than ever.”
Pritchard said interviews are going to be more important than ever in the predraft process.
“I can’t imagine there won’t be a draft and free agency more reviewed than this one because that’s the one thing we can control. We can watch film. We can ask people about players, and then we can make our evaluations,” Pritchard said.
Pritchard sensed initial anxiety from players when the NBA first shut down, but that’s been replaced by a hunger to return to the court. Some players, Pritchard said, have found gyms to work out at on their own.
Indiana had won eight of 11 games and was at 39-26, fifth in the Eastern Conference, before the league shut down.
“The thing that I’ve gotten back from our players in the last week or two weeks is they want to prove it. They want to prove that this team is a good team in the playoffs,” Pritchard said. “They want to show that we’re going to be a tough out.”
Pritchard said players are consulting with Pacers strength and conditioning coaches daily to plan at-home workouts. He expects the league to give teams at least two to three weeks to get players back in shape if and when games resume.
Pritchard said there will be a plan in place for All-Star guard and former Indiana University standout Victor Olapido to ease back into game action. The 6-foot-4 Olapido, who returned from a torn knee tendon in late January, was just starting to regain chemistry with his teammates before the season was halted, averaging 13.8 points and 3 assists in 13 games.
“We will err on the side of long-term caution with Victor every day, all day, and every one of our players,” Pritchard said. “No one play, one series, will we put a player in higher jeopardy than others. But it does spring some special, unique circumstances.”
Pritchard also said guard Malcolm Brogdon is back to 100 percent. Brogdon was sidelined with a torn quad muscle injury at the time the season was halted.
“Malcolm is hungry, and what happens with all of these players, and with Malcolm, the bumps and bruises have gone away, but you are not in as game shape,” Pritchard said. “So I think he’s — Malcolm is trying to be as disciplined about his eating as much as anyone right now. He’s been very disciplined around that.”
