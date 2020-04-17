All-Star Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said he’s staying busy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Oladipo was just starting to round into form when the pandemic forced the NBA to shut down on March 11. In 13 games since returning from a torn knee tendon injury that sidelined him for a year, Oladipo was averaging 13.8 points and 3 assists. In the last game the Pacers played before the shutdown, Oladipo scored 27 points against the Boston Celtics.
Still, Oladipo feels there’s another gear he could reach if or when the season resumes.
“To say that I was 100 percent out there, I don’t know if I could say that,” Oladipo said. “Obviously coming off injury and stuff like that, I feel like it’s a blessing, and at the end of the day I’m just going to do my best every day to continue to heal and get stronger and get better. You know, you’ve got to control what you can control.”
To that end, Oladipo has used the time off to extend his rehabilitation efforts.
“I’ve turned my garage into a weight room, and I have a private gym out here so I have a chance to still rehab and get the things I need for my tendon and my knee,” Oladipo said. “So even though, you know, obviously I can’t play or whatever the case may be, I’m still finding a way to work.”
The layoff, Oladipo said, has also allowed him to pursue other hobbies, such as reading and writing. A former Indiana University standout, Oladipo also found time to reconnect with former IU teammates. He spoke with former Hoosiers guard Jordan Hulls on his birthday earlier this week.
“When it comes to IU and my college basketball team, we’ll always stay in touch,” Oladipo said. “We’ve been in each other’s weddings. That’s not going to change.”
Oladipo made it to a few IU games during the season and said he’s encouraged with the direction of the program under third-year coach Archie Miller. At 20-12, IU appeared on the verge of making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016 before the tournament was canceled.
“I felt like we were definitely going to be able to play in the tournament and definitely make some noise,” Oladipo said. “Unfortunately, you know, things didn’t work out that way, but I think IU has a bright future.”
The 6-foot-4 Oladipo is not discouraged by the timing of the league-wide shutdown.
“I could be optimistic and look at it as an opportunity to rest and continue to build strength and in my tendon let the body be able to heal naturally,” Oladipo said. “There’s a lot of pros and cons to it, but you’ve just got to be optimistic about the situation you are in because how you get out of it is how you’re defined.”
As the NBA grapples with the decision if or when to return, Oladipo is doing his best to stay prepared and keep in contact with coaches and teammates. He views it as similar to his year-long rehab process, in which he needed to stay patient while pushing himself in order to return by late January.
But Oladipo feels it’s important for the season to resume if it is safe to do so, whether it’s at Bankers Life Fieldhouse or an alternate site. At 39-26, the Pacers stand fifth in the Eastern Conference. A rejuvenated Oladipo with a healthy Malcolm Brogdon could help Indiana secure homecourt in the first round of the playoffs.
As Oladipo has become the face of the Pacers since arriving with teammate Domantas Sabonis in the Paul George trade, he understands the role basketball plays in the Indianapolis community and around the state. He also knows the NBA is a global game as well.
“Sports starting up again would be beneficial to not only us as athletes but to the entire world, and not just because we provide some excitement with the play and everything like that,” Oladipo said. “It’s deeper than that. It’s a feeling. It makes people happy. It brings people together. So I think it would be huge if we can bring sports back, and I think the world would be a better place because of it.”
