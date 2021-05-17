One-and-done has come to the NBA, at least for one week.
When the Eastern Conference ninth-seed Indiana Pacers host the 10th-seed Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (6:30 p.m., TNT), the winner will move on while the loser will get a jump on booking tee times for the spring and summer months. The Pacers are part of this week’s NBA play-in round that has already spurred controversy by stars such as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, who have both voiced their disdain for the format.
Under the format, the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds in both the Eastern and Western conferences will play elimination games. The Nos. 7 and 8 seeds will play this week as well, with the winners clinching the 7 seed of the playoffs and the losers facing the winner of the 9-10 games later this week.
If the Pacers win Tuesday night, they will face the loser of the 7-8 seed game between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards on Thursday for the eighth seed.
Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren has some experience coaching one-game elimination playoff games in the G League. Bjorkgren feels the Pacers are ready for an elimination game, given how they have fought the past two weeks through a myriad of injuries to clinch a play-in spot.
“I like the way that we’ve been playing,” Bjorkgren said. “I like the way that we’ve been sharing the basketball. I like the contributions that we’ve been getting off the bench from a number of guys. I like the way that our first unit is moving the ball and keeps talking on the defensive end. And that’s the focus, to keep playing the basketball that we want to play here in Indiana.”
On the injury front, Bjorkgren said point guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) went through full practice and will be a game-time decision. Brogdon hasn’t played since April 29. Aaron Holiday (toe) and Edmund Sumner (quad) also practiced Monday and remain questionable. Bjorkgren expects swingman Caris LeVert to be available after he sat out the second half of Sunday’s game against Toronto with a migraine.
The Pacers went 1-2 against the Hornets during the regular season, with Charlotte winning the last game between the teams, 114-97, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 2. The Hornets have been led by point guard and rookie of the year candidate LaMelo Ball (15.7 points, 6.1 assists per game) and a versatile athletic frontline that includes big men P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges and former IU standout Cody Zeller.
Former Butler standout Gordon Hayward remains out for Charlotte with a foot injury, but the Hornets have rallied without him.
“We had a couple of close games at their place earlier in the year -- where we split -- where the rebounding was a big force to it, was a big part of it,” Bjorkgren said. “So we’ve got to do a good job of keeping their versatility, their size, off of the glass. They are a good cutting team so just our initial readiness will help with that physicality.”
Indiana has been led by All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, who is averaging a triple-double this month and is averaging 20.3 points, 12 rebounds and 6.7 assists on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.