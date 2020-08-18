The Indiana Pacers not only lost Game 1 to the Miami Heat on Tuesday afternoon but may have lost All-Star guard Victor Oladipo for the remainder of the Eastern Conference first-round series.
Oladipo left the game at the 3:28 mark of the first quarter after being scratched in the left eye inadvertently by Heat forward Jae Crowder on a loose-ball foul. Oladipo stayed in the game to make both free throws but departed to the locker room and did not return.
Without Oladipo and with All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis already out with plantar fasciitis, the Pacers did not have enough firepower to stay with the Heat, falling 113-101 at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex outside of Orlando, Florida.
Pacers coach Nate McMillan didn’t have an immediate update on Oladipo’s status after the game but said he was taken to the hospital.
“His vision was really blurry, really couldn’t see out of his eye when we spoke to him at halftime,” McMillan said.
Oladipo, a former Indiana University standout, was making his first playoff appearance since 2018 after missing last year’s postseason with a torn knee tendon. He finished the game with four points and one steal in eight minutes.
“We’ve just got to wait to see if he’ll be back next game,” Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon said. “I just want him to be healthy, honestly. Forget about basketball. I just want him to be able to have vision out of that eye and be OK.”
Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 28 points with Goran Dragic adding 24 points. Brogdon and forward T.J. Warren led the Pacers with 22 points apiece.
The Pacers went on a 9-1 run to close the third quarter, cutting Miami’s lead to 81-80 on a bank shot by backup point guard T.J. McConnell. But the Heat outscored the Pacers 32-21 in the fourth quarter to pull away late. Dragic scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter.
After the Pacers pulled to within 101-95 on a Myles Turner dunk with 3:25 left, Butler -- a 24.8% 3-point shooter -- made back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Heat up 107-95 and put the game away.
McMillan blamed the fourth-quarter meltdown on turnovers. Indiana had three fourth-quarter turnovers and 13 for the game. Aaron Holiday being in foul trouble left the Pacers without another key ball handler on the court down the stretch.
“It’s a 48-minute game, and you’ve got to value possessions on both ends of the floor,” McMillan said.
Indiana was able to get some contributions from its second unit to stay in the game through three quarters. Swingman Justin Holiday went 4-for-4 from the floor, finishing with 11 points, while backup center JaKarr Sampson had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
“The second unit has done a good job for us all season long,” McMillan said. “Miami is locked in on our second unit, trying to be physical with those guys. … Justin was left open, and he was able to knock down some shots and give us something in that second unit.”
Warren, who averaged 31 points in seven games inside the bubble before the playoffs, scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half. The Heat bottled Warren up with double- and triple-teams early.
Warren was held to nine points on 4-of-9 shooting in the first half but impacted the game defensively early with four first-half steals.
“I was expecting some double teams,” Warren said. “A lot of people were crowding me whenever I got the ball. Just got to take my time and survey the defense and see where our teammates are at, just how to make plays. If they’re going to put two to three on me, just got to be able to be that playmaker, get guys open looks.”
The Pacers led 33-27 at the end of the first quarter and were up 43-37 in the second quarter after a Sampson layup in transition. But an Andre Iguodala dunk and Dragic 3-pointer started a 9-0 run that put the Heat back up 46-43.
Miami went up 56-50 on a pair of free throws by Butler with 52 seconds left and had a chance to add to its lead before halftime. But a Warren steal led to a Brogdon runout dunk with three seconds left in the half to cut the Heat’s lead to 56-52.
Indiana and Miami will meet in Game 2 of the series on Thursday at 1 p.m. (ESPN, Fox Sports Indiana). If Oladipo is out for an extended period of time, it could present another daunting challenge for a Pacers team that has been forced to mix and match lineups all season.
“Usually, we’ve been able to overcome it, but that’s a really good team on the other side,” Brogdon said. “Now we’ve got to adjust. We know what we’re dealing with. With or without Vic, we’ve got to be able to adjust and play basketball.”
