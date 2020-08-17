When Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo flip-flopped on his decision to play in the NBA bubble in early July returning to postseason play weighed heavily on his mind.
Oladipo will appear in his first playoff series since 2018 when the fourth-seed Pacers face the fifth-seed Heat at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex (4 p.m., Fox Sports Indiana, TNT). Last season, with Oladipo out with a torn knee tendon, the Pacers were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
This season, the Pacers are going into a playoff series with another significant injury, as All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis is out with plantar fasciitis. Olapido, a former Indiana University standout, admitted he’s not back at 100% but is thankful for a chance to play postseason basketball again.
“It’s been, honestly, a rough road, but my better days are ahead,” Oladipo said. “I truly believe it. I’ve just got to keep moving forward.”
Oladipo has averaged 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in appearing in six of eight games inside the bubble. He’s shouldered more rebounding responsibility with Sabonis out and the Pacers playing smaller, quicker three-guard lineups. Forward T.J. Warren has emerged as Indiana’s go-to scoring option inside the bubble, but Oladipo has shown flashes of his big-game ability, including a 22-point, seven-rebound, five-assist effort in an upset of the Los Angeles Lakers.
“At the end of the day, I know I’m not 100%, but I feel good, and I think everybody understands that and knows that,” Oladipo said. “I’m just going to compete and do what I can to help my team win.”
For a player with the ability of Oladipo, less than 100% is still better than most.
“It’s obvious what he brings,” Pacers center Myles Turner said. “I think just his speed, his mentality, the way he attacks the floor, attacks the game that opens up so much for us when we’re going through a stretch like this. You never know their primary, another ball handler outside our primary ballhandler and someone who can come in and make an impact right away. It’s definitely great to have him back.”
Oladipo’s last postseason series with the Pacers in 2018 was certainly memorable. He scored 32 points in a Game 1 opening game win against Cleveland, joining Chuck Person, Reggie Miller and Paul George as the fourth player in franchise history to score 30 points and make six 3-pointers in a playoff game. In Game 6 of the same series with the Cavs, Oladipo recorded a triple-double with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Though the Pacers lost the series in seven games, it signaled the birth of Oladipo as a bona-fide NBA superstar and franchise player.
Then came the gruesome knee injury in January 2019, the rehab, the return and the pandemic. When the NBA season shut down in March, there were doubts about whether the NBA could pull off a restart. Over concerns about how the knee tendon would respond to the long layoff, Oladipo initially announced he wasn’t playing inside the Disney bubble, then changed his mind.
It worked out. Indiana went 6-2 inside the bubble. Oladipo has made it through games without any significant setbacks. Though not fully at All-Star form, Oladipo has played well enough to cause the Heat concern about how much attention they pay to him compared to Warren in the scouting report.
“Coming in here, obviously, we knew it was going to be something different, and -- like I said -- we didn’t know what to expect,” Oladipo said. “But I think, collectively as a whole, we prepared ourselves for anything, and I think that’s why the games are so competitive and the games look good. It’s going to be fun to see what happens in the future, and I’m looking forward to see how far we can go.”
