INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers confirmed Wednesday afternoon head coach Nate Bjorkgren will not return for the 2021-22 season.
Indiana finished 34-38 during Bjorkgren's lone season. The Pacers defeated the Charlotte Hornets in one postseason play-in game before losing to the Washington Wizards with the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference on the line.
“The 2020-21 season was not what any of us hoped or anticipated it would be, and our results on the court certainly did not meet the standards for what our organization and our fans have come to expect,” Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said in a team release. “We have determined this is the right time to move in a different direction, and on behalf of the Simon Family and the entire Pacers organization, I want to express my gratitude to Nate for his efforts leading our team.
“While we do not have a definite timetable for our search, we will move quickly to identify candidates who will make our team and our organization stronger.”
