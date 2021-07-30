INDIANAPOLIS — When Chris Duarte shook the hand of NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being taken with the 13th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, he took a moment to reflect on the journey that allowed him to achieve his dream.
“I couldn’t believe I was up there shaking hands with Adam Silver,” Duarte said. “I even told him, ‘I can’t believe I’m shaking your hand.’ So it was that type of feeling.”
The winding path took Duarte from the Dominican Republic to a boarding school in Troy, New York, to a junior college on the Florida panhandle, where he toiled in anonymity until landing a scholarship at Oregon. By 2021, under the guidance of veteran college basketball coach Dana Altman and his staff, Duarte developed into the best player in the Pac-12.
“Everything I went through, the whole process, it definitely helped,” Duarte said.
It started in Puerto Plata, a small resort town on the north shore of the Dominican Republic. Like many Dominicans, Duarte thought baseball would be his path to sports stardom.
“Every Dominican kid’s dream is to make it to the Major Leagues,” Duarte said. “Back home I grew up playing baseball. My dad who raised me, he was always there, making sure I was doing the right thing when I was on and off the baseball field, and then it stopped when I was 13, 14 years old. I switched it over to basketball.”
Duarte realized he had talent to play basketball at a high level. But competition wasn’t strong, and it was hard to find quality coaching. Duarte said he often learned the game when he was young by watching players on YouTube.
So at 16, Duarte left his country to play at Redemption Christian Academy in central New York State.
“It was hard at a young age,” Duarte said. “Any kid would be scared. I have thanks for my family and the people that helped me to stay positive, to keep my head up, keep my work ethic, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of cries, a lot of bad days. Imagine any kid in another country without family, without food, without money, without phone, different weather, without having money to buy clothes. That’s how I was.”
Duarte grew five inches, from 5-foot-11 to 6-4, which caught the attention of college coaches. He got a scholarship offer to play at Western Kentucky, but because he was still learning English, opted to go the junior college route instead, attending Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.
By his sophomore year at Northwest Florida State, Duarte emerged as one of the top Junior College players in the country, averaging 19 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also was coveted by the school’s baseball coaches, who clocked him throwing the ball 90 mph. Duarte wanted to play both sports in college, but his basketball coach nixed the plan.
“We had the baseball field right in front of the basketball court,” Duarte said. “Every time I used to come out the baseball team they are working out and I love — that’s my first sport. I love baseball. I used to jump on the baseball field and start playing the game, talking to the coaches, throwing some balls.”
By the time Duarte got to Oregon, he blossomed. His English improved. He felt more comfortable communicating with coaches and teammates. It was Ducks coach Dana Altman, Duarte said, that taught him the value of being a complete player, that defense was as important as offense.
“He talked to me about playing defense because defense travels and defense wins games,” Duarte said. “You’ve got to stay in front of guards if you want to play at the highest level. I took that, and that was my main focus.”
Coming into the NBA at 24, the now 6-6 Duarte projects as a wing capable of defending and playing multiple positions. Off the court, the Pacers were drawn to Duarte’s maturity. Family, Duarte said, is a high priority. His girlfriend and his young son, Christopher Julian Duarte, will move with him to Indiana. Christopher was born in February 2020, just before the start of the pandemic.
“He makes me push every day,” Duarte said. “I love him so much, and I’m just really proud and happy to be a dad.”
Duarte also hopes to be a role model to his native country. The lone Dominican player currently playing in the NBA, All-Star forward Al Horford of the Boston Celtics, texted and congratulated him shortly after he was picked. Another Dominican player who reached the NBA, former Louisville and Sacramento Kings guard Francisco Garcia, has served as a mentor to Duarte since he came to the United States.
“I feel like I’m opening up the door for young kids back home,” Duarte said. “Now they see that the NBA is possible. Because going back when I was a kid and I started playing basketball, I used to see the NBA that was just a dream. The NBA was impossible for me, and I came here for the States I realized it was right there. All you have to do is do the right things on and off the court.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.