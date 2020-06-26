INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers learned their eight-game schedule Friday for the NBA’s regluar season restart in Orlando, Florida.
The Pacers will open play with a “home” game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. The first week will include games against the Washington Wizards (Aug. 3, 4 p.m.), Orlando Magic (Aug. 4, 6 p.m.), Phoenix Suns (Aug. 6, 4 p.m.) and Los Angeles Lakers (Aug. 8, 6 p.m.).
Indiana will close the seeding portion of the restart with games against the Miami Heat (Aug. 10, 8 p.m.), Houston Rockets (Aug. 12, 4 p.m.) and the Heat again on Aug. 14 at a time to be determined.
The Pacers were 39-26 and held the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended play in March.
“We’re looking forward to the resumption of play,” Indiana president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a team release. “During this time, we have been in contact with our players and coaches and are confident we will be ready to play.”
The Pacers will play two games on national television. The Aug. 8 game against the Lakers will be televised on TNT, and the Aug. 12 game against the Rockets will air on NBA TV.
Local television and radio coverage will be announced at a later date.
All games will be played at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex.
