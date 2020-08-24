Call it a bad matchup. Or blame injuries. Or fault inconsistent play.
Whatever the reason, the Indiana Pacers were swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the second straight year, with the season coming to an end with a 99-87 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando, Florida.
Overall, the Pacers have lost nine straight playoff games dating back to 2018, a statistic that didn’t set well with Pacers starting center Myles Turner.
“At some point, you have to get over the hump,” Turner said. “This is five years for me in the playoffs, five first-round exits. I take that personally. You’ve got to find a way.”
Last season, the Pacers missed All-Star guard Victor Oladipo in being swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics. This season, the Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, who was out with plantar fasciitis.
Oladipo led the Pacers with 25 points and five assists, while Turner added 22 points and 14 rebounds and T.J. Warren scored 21 points. But the Heat did damage on the glass, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds.
“They outworked, us in a sense, for the most part, and especially playoff time that can’t happen,” Turner said.
Pacers coach Nate McMillan played his starters heavy minutes in an effort to stave off elimination. It showed in the fourth quarter. Down 91-85 after a Warren four-point play, the Pacers were a step slow on three misses that resulted in three Heat offensive rebounds. Off the third rebound, Herro hit a running right-hander in the lane to put the Heat up 93-85, a back breaking shot that ended hopes of a Pacers comeback.
“You work that hard for a possession defensively and they get more and more opportunities,” Turner said. “It seems like it’s been like that every game, where we go on a big run in the second half and it’s just deflating. You have to bring the intensity for 48 minutes and not just parts of the game.”
For the Heat, it was their first postseason series sweep since taking down the Charlotte Bobcats 4-0 during the 2013-14 season. Goran Dragic led the Heat with 23 points with Bam Abedayo adding 14 points and 19 rebounds.
“Both teams seemed to just have heavy legs, breathing hard the entire game,” McMillan said. “They were stronger than us tonight, 17 offensive rebounds, three offensive rebounds in that one possession. I thought we were trying, but we just had heavy legs.”
McMillan said the goals for Pacers heading into the game were to close out better on Miami shooters, and to win the first quarter, and go from there. Oladipo provided an early lift, scoring seven of Indiana’s first 13 points, and a Malcolm Brogdon jumper put the Pacers up 22-21 at the end of the first quarter.
The Heat suffered an early injury blow, as guard Jimmy Butler left with a shoulder injury six minutes into the first quarter and sat the rest of the half. But Miami’s bench picked up the slack by scoring 25 points in the first half. Rookie point guard Kendrick Nunn, seeing his first action of the series for the Heat, had five points and two assists in the first half.
The Pacers trailed by as many as nine points in the second quarter, but an Oladipo 3-pointer cut Miami’s lead to 48-42 at halftime.
Afterward, Oladipo, a former Indiana University standout who is entering the final year of his contract with the Pacers in 20-21, was asked if he could see a future with the organization beyond next season. Oladipo returned to the Pacers last January after being out close to a year after suffering a torn knee tendon during the 2018-19 season.
“I can’t really control that right now,” Oladipo said. “I’m not really worried about that now. Just focused on making sure I get my knee right, get fully strong, get my health fully where it needs to be, and I’ll worry about that when the time comes.”
