The Indiana Pacers went with an under-the-radar coach with ties to a championship organization, naming Toronto Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as their new head coach Tuesday.
Bjorkgren, 45, was an assistant with the Raptors for two seasons under Nick Nurse from 2018-20 and part of a staff that led the Kawhi Leonard-led Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship over the Golden State Warriors.
The relationship between Bjorkgren and Nurse began in 2007, when the two coached together in the NBA G League with the Iowa Energy from 2007-11, helping the Energy win the 2011 G League title.
"This was an extensive and thorough search, and when we reached the conclusion, we felt strongly Nate is the right coach for us at the right time,” Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said. “He comes from a winning background, has experienced championship success, is innovative and his communication skills along with his positivity are tremendous. We all look forward to a long, successful partnership in helping the Pacers move forward."
Before working with the Raptors, Bjorkgren was an assistant and player development coach with the Phoenix Suns for two seasons from 2015-17 under Jeff Hornacek. He was a head coach in the G League from 2011-15 with the Dakota Wizards, the Energy, the Santa Cruz Warriors and the Bakersfield Jam, compiling a record of 126-74.
Those strong player development ties factored heavily into the Pacers decision to hire Bjorkgren ahead of bigger names involved in the coaching search.
"I am honored to take on the role as head coach of the Indiana Pacers," Bjorkgren said. "This is something I have prepared for during my career. I want to thank Kevin, Chad (Buchanan), Kelly (Krauskopf), Larry Bird, Donnie Walsh, and Herb and Steve Simon for this opportunity. I also want to thank Nick Nurse for giving me my first professional coaching job 14 years ago.
"I'm looking forward to working with this great team to achieve our goal as NBA champions."
The challenge for Bjorkgren will be to take the Pacers deeper into the NBA playoffs, something his predecessor, Nate McMillan, was unable to do during his four-year tenure. McMillan’s teams were swept three times in four first-round NBA Playoff appearances, though were hamstrung with injuries to key players the last two seasons. Indiana was without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo when it was swept in the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics and without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis when it was swept by the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.
Bjorkgren will have a solid young core to work with, led by Oladipo, Sabonis, point guard Malcolm Brogdon, forward T.J. Warren and center Myles Turner.
A native of Storm Lake, Iowa, Bjorkgren played basketball collegiately at the University of South Dakota and Buena Vista University in Iowa.
