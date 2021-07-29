The Pacers went with an experienced versatile wing with the No. 13 pick in the NBA Draft, taking Oregon guard and Pac-12 player of the year Chris Duarte on Thursday night.
Born in Montreal, Canada, and raised in the Dominican Republic, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound Duarte averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Ducks last season, shooting 53.2% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range.
Duarte, who turned 24 in June, began his college career at Northwest Florida State College before transferring to Oregon in 2019. He was named the junior college national player of the year by coaches in 2019.
Duarte worked out for the Pacers late in the predraft process.
“All my workouts were great, so I knew I was going to go from 9 to 15,” Duarte said. “I went to Indiana and had a great, great workout. I met with the people, the front office, and we really connected well. I talked to coach and I talked to everyone there, and it was really, really good.”
In addition to Duarte’s ability to score from all three levels, he possesses the versatility defensively to guard multiple positions.
“I’m ready to play, offensively and defensively, on and off the court,” Duarte said. “I’m ready to guard 1 through 3, and I’m trying to get ready to guard 1 through 4 if that’s possible. So (I'm) looking forward to it.”
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Duarte is capable of playing the point, off guard and on the wing and the coach views him as a playmaking shooting guard.
“He’s got a great chance to crack our rotation right off the bat,” Carlisle said. “One of the reasons that we were drawn to him was the fact that he was more of a finished product than a lot of the guys in the draft. We’re trying to get healthy and win games. His athleticism is underrated. His skill set is unique. At 6-6, he has length, speed and quickness. We just feel like he can do a lot of things at both ends of the floor.”
Duarte is the fourth Dominican player taken in the first round of the NBA draft. He was preceded by former St. John’s guard Felipe Lopez (1998, 24th overall, San Antonio Spurs), former Louisville guard Francisco Garcia (2005, 23rd overall, Sacramento Kings) and former Florida forward Al Horford, (2007, third overall, Atlanta Hawks).
“A kid from the Dominican Republic, not a lot of kids make it out,” Duarte said. “So me being one of those kids, it's a blessing. I'm grateful for my family and the people that helped me to get here. I'm grateful for the work I put in. It feels amazing, man. I'm really excited about the future.”
Later in the draft, the Pacers traded point guard and former first-round pick Aaron Holiday to the Wizards as part of a three-way deal in which they received the draft rights of Kentucky center Isaiah Jackson, who was taken 22nd overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6-10 Jackson was among the best defensive centers in college basketball last season. He earned All-Southeastern Conference freshman and All-SEC defensive honors last season, averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.
“We wanted to add athleticism, shot blocking, a lob threat at the rim and a defender to the roster as well,” Carlisle said. “He’s one of the top shot blockers in the nation and again a versatile defender.”
Jackson said he’s looking forward to his opportunity with the Pacers.
“I'm a defensive anchor,” Jackson said. “I'm going to be their energy guy that Indiana needs and like I keep saying, I can't wait to get there and get to work and show everybody, prove everybody wrong.”
