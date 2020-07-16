INDIANAPOLIS – Prior to the resumption of the NBA regular season Aug. 1, the Indiana Pacers will compete in three scrimmage games in Orlando, Florida. The Pacers announced Thursday all three scrimmages will be streamed live on Pacers.com and the Pacers App. Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner will have the call remotely from Indianapolis.
Per NBA guidelines, the live streams will only be accessible within a 75-mile radius of downtown Indianapolis.
The Pacers will tip off their scrimmage schedule against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 23 at 3:30 p.m. The team will also conduct scrimmages versus the Dallas Mavericks on July 26 at 4 p.m. and against the San Antonio Spurs on July 28 at 4 p.m.
All eight of the remaining regular season games will be carried on FOX Sports Indiana beginning Aug. 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Those games will also be carried on the Indiana Pacers Radio Network, locally at 1070 AM The Fan and 93.5 and 107.5 FM.
