INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday the four games that will consist of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, beginning at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 3 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m.
The other games as part of the tournament will take place Nov. 14 at Philadelphia (7 p.m.), Nov. 21 at Atlanta (7:30 p.m.) and will conclude Nov. 24 vs. Detroit (8 p.m.).
The Pacers' full 2023-24 regular-season schedule will be released at a later date.
As part of a random draw to determine the six groups for the In-Season Tournament, the Pacers were assigned to the “East A” group, which also consists of the Cavaliers, Pistons, Hawks and 76ers.
The teams with the best standing in group play, as well as two “wild cards” (the teams from each conference with the best record in group play games that finished second in its group), will advance to the knockout rounds, beginning with the single-elimination quarterfinal games to be held Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.
Winning teams will progress to the semifinals Dec. 7 and the championship Dec. 9, both of which will be played in Las Vegas.
In each conference, quarterfinal games will be hosted by the two teams with the best record in group play games, and the team with the best record in group play games will host the wild card team.
During the knockout rounds on days when In-Season Tournament games are not scheduled (Dec. 6 and Dec. 8), the 22 teams that do not qualify for the knockout rounds will each play two regular-season games.
A formulaic approach will determine the matchups for these games using the group play standings in each conference (fifth through 15th).
Two of the 22 games will be scheduled cross-conference since there will be an odd number of teams in each conference that do not advance to the quarterfinals.
These cross-conference games will be scheduled between bottom-finishing teams in the group play stage subject to travel constraints, and no team will play more than one of its two games cross-conference. The other 20 games will be scheduled within conference featuring teams that are otherwise scheduled to play each other three times over the course of the season wherever possible.
The four teams that lose in the quarterfinals will each play a regular-season game Dec. 8 against an opponent in the same conference.