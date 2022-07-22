INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have signed guard Andrew Nembhard. Terms of the deal were not immediately reported.
The Pacers selected Nembhard with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
“I’m excited to get my career and rookie season started with the Pacers," said Nembhard. "I’m thankful for the opportunity to be a part of such a first-class organization, and I can’t wait to play in front of the league’s best fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this year.”
A native of Canada, Nembhard averaged a career-high 11.8 points last year at Gonzaga -- his second season with the Bulldogs since transferring from Florida.
Over his four-year college career, the 6-foot-5 point guard averaged 10 points, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.6% from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range.