INDIANAPOLIS — For the second straight year, the Indiana Pacers selected a Pac-12 player in the first round of the NBA Draft, taking talented, athletic Arizona swingman Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth overall pick Thursday night.
With its first single-digit draft pick since 1989, the Pacers turned to the 6-foot-6 Mathurin, who as a sophomore in 2021-22 averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, earning Pac-12 Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors.
“This is a player that we have targeted for quite some time,” Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said, “because we believe he has the ability to contribute immediately and become a key part of our foundation moving forward.”
Mathurin, who turned 20 on June 19, was born in Montreal and attended the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City two years before playing at Arizona. He recorded 14 games scoring at least 20 points last season, helping lead Arizona to a Sweet 16 appearance in coach Tommy Lloyd’s first season.
“I was in the NBA for six seasons and he’s an NBA guy,” said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, who faced Mathurin and Arizona in the Sweet 16. “He’s a first-day starter on an NBA team. He has everything you need. He can create a shot, tremendous defender. He’s got next-level acceleration and can really shoot.”
Mathurin worked out at the Pacers facility two weeks ago, and is looking forward to helping Indiana’s youth movement as it reshapes its roster around point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
“Off the floor, I’m a pretty funny guy, great guy to be around,” Mathurin said. “I like doing a lot of fun stuff but mostly on the court, just winning. I feel like I’m a winner, a competitive guy.”
Mathurin showed marked improvement from his freshman to sophomore season at Arizona, increasing his scoring from 10.8 points to 17.7 points per game.
“It was just me being a little more comfortable with the ball in my hands,” Mathurin said. “I was a really good shooter already my freshman year. Really having Tommy Lloyd putting me into a lot of ball screens got me comfortable, being able to make a lot of plays with the ball in my hands.”
Mathurin will join former Oregon guard and Pac-12 standout Chris Duarte, who was taken in the first round by the Pacers in the 2021 draft.
Purdue All-American and potential home state draw Jaden Ivey went one pick before Mathurin, going fifth overall to the Detroit Pistons. Ivey embraced his mother, Notre Dame women’s coach and former Indiana Fever NBA star Niele Ivey, as he was picked. A 6-4 guard, Ivey declared for the NBA Draft after helping lead the Boilermakers to a Sweet 16 appearance in his sophomore season.
“It's just a dream come true for me,” Ivey said. “You know, I can remember sitting, a young boy, watching some of the great players get drafted. I didn't want to stop until I was walking across that stage, shaking the commissioner's hand.”
Former Indiana All-Star and Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia went 19th overall to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 6-8, 235-pound LaRavia from Lawrence Central began his college career at Indiana State.