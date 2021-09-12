CINCINNATI -- The Anderson University volleyball team dropped back-to-back matches Saturday in the Charlie Wrublewski Invitational hosted by Mount St. Joseph.
Anderson competed against Greenville (3-1) in the first match and lost a 25-17, 25-12, 25-18 decision to the Panthers. In Match 2, the Ravens took on host, Mount St. Joseph (8-1), and the Lions put together a 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 win. Mount St. Joseph is receiving votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll.
GREENVILLE 3, ANDERSON 0
Felicity Bontrager led the Ravens with seven kills. Tess Perdue was right behind her with six. Kate Todd picked up 10 assists. Hannah Rady and Kaycie Gates both recorded nine assists. Alexandria's Lauren Dungan led the team with 12 digs.
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 3, ANDERSON 0
Bontrager once again led the Ravens in kills with six. Rady picked up nine assists while Brooke Troyer and Alexis Sorrell each recorded four. Dungan, Sorrell, Bontrager and Troyer each picked up a service ace. Troyer recorded 20 digs.
COACH TAMI MILLER'S COMMENTS
"(Saturday) was a challenging day for the Ravens. We came up against two strong blocking teams that limited our offense. We had spurts against both teams, but in order to beat teams of their caliber, we need to be more consistent. We are still lacking discipline in several areas but continue to see growth with this team. One of our strengths continues to be our middle hitters as Felicity Bontrager was named to the all-tournament team for her play this weekend."
UP NEXT
The Ravens will be back on the court Friday as they head to Delaware, Ohio, to take part in the Bishop Invitational. Anderson takes on Capital (1-5) at 5 p.m. followed by Ohio Wesleyan (2-6) at 7 p.m.
