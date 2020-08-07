ELWOOD -- With a pair of quality coaching hires, plenty of returning talent, and one of the most exciting athletes in the area, there is plenty of reason for Elwood fans to look forward to competition this fall.
Terry Riggs takes over the football program and will look to build a winner while new Elwood dean of students Brian Williams takes the reins of the cross country program. With 32 total years of experience — much of it in the area — Williams is one of the best under-the-radar new hires in the area. Most of the tennis team returns for coach John Kelly, and Jaleigh Crawford will lead a young volleyball squad as one of the top hitters in the area.
Here is a glance at the fall sports season ahead for the Elwood Panthers:
BOYS TENNIS
Head Coach: John Kelly; 2019 results: Fell to Anderson in sectional semifinals; Key losses: Kaleb Haley; Expected to return: Hayden Watters, Ryan Hayes, Kole Ruder, Josh Pete, Ethan Haas; Potential breakout athlete: Watters.
Outlook: “It’s a young team, kind of a rebuilding time,” Kelly said. “We actually started last year, the five of them were freshmen.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Head Coach: Brian Williams (first year); 2019 results: Advanced three runners to the Delta regional; Key losses: Devin Thomas, Courtney Todd Newcomers to watch: Kaleb Frazier, Will Seibel, Hannah Fox, Cameron Tackett (injury); Key returning athletes: Katelyn Foor, Jayden Reese, Zach Hood.
Outlook: “The team is small, and our ability to stay healthy will be a big factor in our team’s success this year,” Williams wrote in an email. “Our focus is on competing each (and) every meet, with the goal of improving on last year’s performances -- both as a team and as individuals. I am excited about watching this group of young people grow as runners and people. We are going to have a great year.”
FOOTBALL
Head Coach: Terry Riggs (first year); 2019 results: 0-10; Key losses: WR Hunter Scholl, DB Chase Lovell (athlete decision), QB Chase Martin (transfer); Key newcomers to varsity: Will Retherford, Heintz Sickmann, Hunter Sallee, Trey Jordan (transfer); Key returning athletes: WR Ben DeLong.
Outlook: “As a group, we are excited to begin this journey together and simply compete,” Riggs said. “Elwood football is going to be tough, downhill and in your face. ‘Always attack, never fold’ is our mindset, and the kids understand what it means and its root in the program.”
GIRLS GOLF
Head Coach: Lydia Retherford; 2019 results: Claudia Leavell earned All-CIC honors; Key losses: Leavell, Mady Deckard (player decision); Key returning athletes: Sydney Tincher, Taylor Ash, Alyvia Savage, Allison Johnson; Newcomer to watch: Ellie Laub.
Outlook: Leavell was consistently the low Panther a season ago, and Retherford will look for the returning players to improve their scores to fill the void of her departure. Tincher is a long hitter who can score in the low 40s for Elwood.
VOLLEYBALL
Head Coach: Lindsay Durm (fourth season); 2019 results: 12-15 (3-4 in CIC); Key losses: Jayla Thompson, Harley Trueblood, Kelsey Ruder, Annaka Wilson; Key newcomers: Lauren Hughes (transfer from Frankton); Potential breakout athlete: “Katie Morris is the first who comes to mind,” Durm said. “She has been hitting on the right side this summer, and she’s killing it. Pair that with her blocking abilities, and she’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.” Key returning athletes: Crawford, Ella Flanagan, Kaylee Guillemette, Morgan Scott.
Outlook: The Panthers are seeking their first winning season since 2014 and, if the remaining roster can come together around All-Area player Crawford, there is a chance that could happen. Crawford pounded 335 kills last season, but the second-best returning total is Scott’s 38. Guillemette (26 aces, 157 digs) began to develop into an outstanding defensive player last season as a sophomore. Ruder and Thompson shared the setting duties, so Durm will look for someone to assume that role.
“After losing six seniors last year, we have a lot of spots to fill, and I’m eager to see who steps up to take them,” Durm said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.