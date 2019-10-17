LAPEL -- It is always difficult when a sectional loss closes the door for the seniors on any team.
That was certainly the case for the Elwood Panthers on Thursday as their season ended with a loss to Class 2A No. 2 Wapahani, 25-16, 25-7, 25-14. Six seniors closed out their prep careers in the sport.
But the moments when the Panthers were the most competitive against the highly-touted Raiders were when sophomore hitter Jaleigh Crawford was on the front row and sophomore defensive specialist Kaylee Guillemette was in the back.
That was best exemplified during the first set when the Panthers went from 17-7 down to pull within 21-15. That 8-4 run included an ace by Guillemette and five kills by Crawford.
“I just wanted to shut them down and not let them have any kills,” said Crawford. “But this is volleyball, and I know that’s not going to happen.”
Wapahani regrouped and won the set by scoring four of the next five points.
“We played that first set the way we prepared,” said Elwood coach Lindsay Durm. “But when we lost that first set, I could see, especially from my seniors, that they thought this was our last match. I told them they couldn’t think like that. But it is tough when you play so hard and work as hard as you can and you don’t win.”
“I think the name (Wapahani) played a big part,” said Crawford. “I think we were over ready. I think their name played too big a part.”
Even though the second set had Elwood’s only lead, 4-3 on two kills and a block for Crawford, it was the team’s least competitive effort. The Raiders had kills from four different players with junior Mallory Summers getting five of those and four aces.
The Raiders had runs of 8-0 and 9-0. After Crawford’s initial burst in the set, the only Elwood offense was a kill by senior Kelsey Ruder to make it 24-7.
The last time Elwood was even with Wapahani in the match was at 7-7 in the third set. From there, the Raiders scored seven straight points, three coming from freshman Chloe Cook.
In that final set, Crawford had a pair of kills and a pair of blocks and Ruder had an ace. The remaining nine points came off Wapahani miscues as the Raiders got very sloppy heading for the win.
“We struggled with our serve receive,” said Durm. “They have a lot of good servers. I think they got into our passers’ heads.”
Even though the six seniors, Ruder, Korigan Wilkey, Hannah Everson, Harley Trueblood, Annika Wilson and Jayla Thompson, will be missed, the Panthers are upbeat about the future.
“We have a middle hitter and a defensive specialist back,” said Durm. "(Graduation) left us big holes to fill. But we said that last year. I am confident with the players on the bench and some younger players that if we can get them into the gym over the summer, things are on the upswing here.”
Elwood ended the season at 13-14.
