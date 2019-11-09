ELWOOD — ”We have a good group that stays positive, and we know where we are,” Elwood girls basketball coach Craig Brunnemer said. “We just have to keep getting better and stay in the games we can.”
The outcome of Saturday’s second game was similar to the first, a loss, but the Panthers showed marked improvement in a 75-32 defeat at the hands of an improved and athletic Wabash team.
“We were confident with some shots,” Brunnemer said. “We made some 3s. Olivia Shannon helped with that. Claudia (Leavell) had some looks but just didn’t make them.”
Wabash juniors Alivia Short and Mariah Wyatt, who are also star volleyball players for the Apaches, paced Wabash with nearly identical stat lines. The 5-foot-10 Wyatt finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, while the 5-9 Short had 18 points and 10 rebounds. They were a combination the smaller Panthers had little answer for.
“They’re going to be good with what they’ve got,” Brunnemer said. “(Wyatt) is athletic as all get out. We didn’t guard her the way we wanted to.”
After spotting the Apaches the first eight points, Elwood quickly ended any speculation of a repeat of the opener when it was shut out in the first half by Shenandoah. Courtney Todd and Hannah Everson scored on layups to halve the deficit to 8-4.
But the Panthers got no closer, despite more players getting involved offensively.
A total of eight Panthers scored, led by Shannon’s eight points and seven from Leavell.
The Wabash size also showed up in the rebounding totals. The Apaches owned a 46-32 advantage on the glass, with sophomore Katie Morris pacing Elwood with nine.
“Katie Morris was a beast rebounding tonight,” Brunnemer said. “She’s so athletic. She has no idea how good she can be.”
The Apaches took the junior varsity contest 42-13 with Shannon leading the Panthers with four points.
After the JV contest Todd and Leavell announced a fundraising effort in support of Shenandoah’s Erikka Hill, who lost her home to a fire after the two teams played Thursday evening. A bucket was passed around the stands at the game and will be available for more donations at the Elwood office throughout the coming week.
“What the kids were doing for Erikka was great,” Brunnemer said. “I told them, ‘What if you went home tonight and your house was gone?’ Our turnovers don’t matter that much. Wins and losses don’t matter that much.”
