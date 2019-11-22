ELWOOD — Forty-six weeks without a “W” finally came to an end for Elwood’s girls basketball team Friday night.
A Panther squad not at full strength put forth a maximum performance against Liberty Christian, as Elwood snapped an 11-game skid over two seasons and pummeled the Lions 45-28.
Elwood, outscored by nearly 47 points a game against the likes of Class 2A No. 4 Shenandoah and solid Delta and Lapel teams, improved to 1-5.
It was the Panthers’ first win since Jan. 4 against Anderson Prep and the first over a Madison County school other than APA since the 2017 sectional against Alexandria.
“It was a huge burden off our backs,” Elwood coach Craig Brunnemer said. “The Sagarin ratings deal having us getting beat 60-28 motivated us some, and our analytics aren’t very good. But to be able to score 45 is a lot of points for us right now.”
The Panthers had the senior leadership Brunnemer has been looking for. Claudia Leavell’s 21 points paced the Panthers, who also got 10 points and four steals from Lexi Crosbie and five points and 12 rebounds from Courtney Todd.
Prior to Friday, Elwood’s only leads were either 2-0 or 3-0, Brunnemer said. But it was the other way around this time, as the lone time the Lions (1-2) were ahead was 2-0, on an Elena Tufts banker seven seconds in.
Elwood had it in control by late in the first quarter (up 13-7), but LC hung as best as it could, largely on the efforts of the 6-foot Tufts. She ended with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
But Leavell took over in the second period, when she had seven points (including a 3-pointer and a long 2). That staked the Panthers to a 27-17 advantage at the break.
Leavell fired in two more triples in the third quarter, and Elwood eventually led by 21, on two occasions.
“Claudia played like she played at the end of last season,” Brunnemer said. “She had a mental block (at the start of this year), but she came through for us tonight.”
The Panthers came up with 16 steals (Leavell, Todd and Olivia Shannon all had three), and LC turned it over 31 times.
“We stuck to the game plan and defended well, and we made them shoot a lot of quick shots,” Brunnemer said. “We haven’t been in that type of a game this year.
“We’ve shot quick shots because we’ve been down 50. The parents were giving me looks thinking I’m crazy, but I was staying in the moment and not letting them relax. But we needed that win.”
LC ended 10-for-49 (20.4 percent) and had a couple of streaks of 10 misses in a row.
“We were not mentally ready to play tonight,” Lions coach Todd Hill said. “We had the best four days of practice all year, but for whatever reason, we weren’t mentally ready to play tonight.”
Maddie Harmon added eight points for LC and Jayma Morrow five.
The Panthers will get back sophomore Jaleigh Crawford for their Nov. 30 trip to Wes-Del, after her 10th practice. Crawford was the team’s No. 2 scorer and rebounder last year and originally decided to forgo basketball in favor of club volleyball, but she decided to come back to the hoops squad.
Elwood is at Sheridan on Saturday, and LC is off until Nov. 30, when it visits Alexandria.
