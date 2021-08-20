ELWOOD — While other teams are going for bigger prizes, Elwood’s football players and coaches will gladly settle for continuity in their program.
Michael Karn has become the Panthers’ fifth head coach in as many years and the sixth since Marty Wells — who recently stepped down as Elwood’s athletic director — concluded an 11-year run in 2015.
This is Karn’s first head coaching job. He was at Jay County for eight years, the last six as defensive coordinator.
Karn was hired in late June, just a few weeks before practice officially began. Not only did he and his team have to catch up with the competition as far as preparation, more obstacles have cropped up.
“We were really doing well in the summer, and our numbers were better,” Karn said. “But a couple of kids have had to go into quarantine because of COVID issues, and a few others need physicals.”
Karn takes over a program with only three wins in four seasons, the most recent being Elwood’s 51-43 overtime decision against Madison-Grant last year that snapped a 26-game losing streak.
There were 23 players on the roster in early August — 11 seniors — and quarterback Will Retherford has become the Panthers’ leader in many ways.
“Oh my gosh, his leadership has been crazy,” Karn said “(Last week) in practice, he saw a kid lined up in the wrong position, and he grabbed him by the jersey and put him in the right spot. Will’s an amazing competitor and he really, really wants to do things the right way.”
Retherford threw for 871 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
Senior Colton Jetty is the top returning rusher, with 196 yards in 2019.
Other senior targets are Heintz Sickmann (also a defensive back whom Karn described as a “do-it-all player”), Dylan Henderson, Coby Horton, Gavin Roberts and Jackson Coats.
Also set to get touches are running back Drake Jackson and wide receiver Brayden Beeman, both juniors.
The lines and linebacker slots on both sides of the ball are dominated by seniors. They include Ayden Corbett, Tyler Mendenhall, Damen Cornwell and Jarren Tunnell, along with junior Hunter Sallee.
“They’ve responded really well,” said Karn of his seniors. “They’ve been through it, and they can handle transition.”
Elwood (1-8 last year) had its season opener against high-powered Lapel canceled and next travels to Tipton (9-3), which beat the Panthers twice in 2020, including a sectional game. Elwood has only three home games in the regular season.
“I expect us to play extremely hard,” Karn said. “We have a really good group of seniors, and we’re going to have great leadership and great effort. They’re going to put in the extra effort.”
