ELWOOD -- Elwood's baseball team hasn't had a lot of great moments this season, but Saturday's final home action was something the Panthers and their five seniors will look upon fondly.
The Panthers snapped a four-game skid 13-5 over Liberty Christian in game 1 of a doubleheader, then they kept up the run production and beat the Lions again 21-6 in 4 1/2 innings.
Elwood (5-12) won consecutive games for the first time this season and extended LC's losing streak to eight.
"For these seniors, it feels good," Elwood coach Shane Arnold said. "We haven't had the best of seasons, but over the past few games, I think the team has jelled real well and we're starting to get things rolling in the direction that we want them to go."
Seniors Ben DeLong, Kaleb McGuire and Mason Robison were in the lineup against the Lions, with classmates Kace Nichols and Colton Limoges also on the squad.
DeLong had three hits and five runs on the day, and he started the second game on the hill, striking out five in 2 1/3 innings.
But one of the biggest bats belonged to junior Colton Jetty. He slugged home runs in both games and his four hits and one sacrifice fly resulted in seven runs driven in.
Freshman Owen Huff had three singles in game 1 and another in the nightcap, and junior Will Retherford got three hits as well, including an inside-the-park homer in the opener.
The Panthers totaled 12 hits in the first game and 10 in the second.
"It's been great seeing the kids hit the ball," Arnold said. "We've struggled with that early in the season and the middle of the season, and going into the sectional, it's nice to see the bats going at the right time."
Elwood in game 1 countered a two-run opening inning by the Lions with four in its half of the first, and the Panthers got what would be their winning run the next frame.
The Panthers added single runs in the third and fourth, and erupted for five in the sixth, with Retherford's 2-run inside-the-park HR and Jetty's shot coming back-to-back.
Junior left-hander Dalton Trueblood pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed four hits -- three in the first -- and struck out four and walked one. Luke Jones relieved and gave up a run and four hits.
Elwood again spotted LC a lead at the outset of game 2, this time three runs (all unearned, on two errors).
As in the opener, the Panthers had a big answer, but it was more a case of LC pitchers not finding the strike zone. Elwood scored nine in the first on just two hits and six walks, as well as a hit batter, a Lion error and a sacrifice fly by DeLong.
The Panthers made it 12-4 in the third, with two run scorers reaching on walks and another getting hit by a pitch. LC issued 14 walks and hit three batters in the nightcap.
A nine-run fourth inning ensured a run-rule win by Elwood. This time, the Panthers managed six hits, with Jetty's three-run shot getting his team to the 10-run threshold (18-6).
Jetty followed DeLong on the mound and fanned three in a row during his 1 2/3 innings. Retherford pitched a 1-2-3 fifth frame, with one K.
"Pitching was great today," Arnold said. "We've also struggled with keeping the ball in the zone and locating, but today I thought all (five) pitchers we threw located the ball very well and they just threw strikes and let the defense do the rest."
LC's Tyler Houk had five hits on the day and was 3-for-3 with two RBI in the second game. Houk pitched five innings in the opener.
Also for the Lions, Beckham Chappell came up with three total hits and scored four runs; Josh Goodman also had a three-hit day; Treon Smith got a single and double in the second game; and Jared Helm delivered a two-run single in the first inning of game 1.
Elwood gets Class 2A No. 2 Wapahani (25-1) in the first round of Sectional 40 Thursday at Lapel. The Panthers have a tune-up Monday at Taylor.
LC (4-22) concludes its regular schedule Monday at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and goes on to Class 1A Sectional 55 at Memorial Field, against Wes-Del Wednesday.
