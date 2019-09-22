ANDERSON – Knightstown veteran competitor Calvin Parham provided his own birthday present by winning the Season Championship Street Stock feature at Anderson Speedway.
Throughout the 35-lap event there was a four-car battle for the top spot on Advanced Dental Care night Saturday.
Jake Owens took the lead at the start from Parham, who was the quick qualifier, with the two front runners chased by Josh Poore and Fred Hopkins.
With Owens on the point, there was plenty of bumping and banging between Parham and Poore as they battled for the preferred low racing groove.
The only caution flag waved on Lap 29 for a spin by David Diggs in Turn 2 which set up a seven-lap race to the finish.
On the restart, Parham was able to make the pass of Owens using the high line down the back straight to take the lead.
Parham won by .46 of a second over Owens followed by Poore, Hopkins and Tyler DeHart.
“I don’t know if Jake missed a shift on the restart,” Parham said in the Star Financial Victory Lane. “I knew I would have to start in third gear and shift at the start/finish line.”
Parham believes his last Anderson Speedway victory also came on his birthday about five years ago.
For the third time in four years, Poore won the Vores Welding & Steel Street Stock title.
Dustin Sapp won for the fifth time in PGG Enterprises Thunder Car action this season but was pressed for the entire race distance by Jerry Swinford Jr., Dylan Hoppes and Ron Phipps.
After setting the fast time, Sapp took the lead from the start with Phipps and Hoppes locked onto his rear bumper.
The running order didn’t change until Phipps slowed with a mechanical problem on Lap 25. For the next eight laps, Hoppes tried in vain to get inside of Sapp to claim the top spot.
The caution flag waved on Lap 33 when Swinford and Hoppes locked bumpers, with the end result being Hoppes spinning in Turn 1.
At the finish, it was Sapp winning by .41 of a second over Swinford with Hoppes coming home in third.
Sapp was unofficially crowned champion of the division.
“I knew they were back there,” he said of the tight competition. “I wasn’t going to give up the low groove.”
IN OTHER RACING ACTION
Jeff Marcum won the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model feature with Zachary Tinkle claiming the championship. ... Shawn Cullen won the Hart’s Auto Figure 8 race which saw Bruce McFall crowned the champion. ... Michael McKinnon claimed his third Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive feature victory with Ricky Craig claiming the championship. ... Jason Power won for the second time in three Thunder Roadster races with Gregg Cory winning the championship.
