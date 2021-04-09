LAPEL — Five Lapel pitchers got a lot more work than they — and their coaches — would have preferred Friday.
The Bulldogs’ hitters did get the quality cuts they desired, but that was long after the defensive damage was done.
In a 22-9, five-inning defeat to Park Tudor, Bulldog hurlers served up 175 total pitches and 19 walks. Seven Panther runners were walked home and there was an RBI with a hit batsman. And two runs in the first inning came across on wild pitches.
“We’re still on our spring break and kids came back early and we played (Friday) and again (Saturday),” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “I hope we can attribute it to that and it’s not a reoccurring thing, but it will be an extremely long season if we cannot regularly throw more strikes than that.”
Lapel (2-1) combined for seven strikeouts, but that was lost in the maze of the many balls that either landed out of the strike zone, in the outfield or beyond, or against the backstop.
Bulldog starter Brennan Stow lasted only 10 batters and threw 47 pitches, with six runs scoring in his one inning plus two batters. Stow walked four and gave up three hits, with two Panthers scoring on wild pitches and another on a walk.
Brock Harper didn’t fare much better, with four Park Tudor runs and four walks (two of those RBI) on his watch. He left with two out in the second and Lapel down 10-0.
Jake Paska took over and hit his first batter, with the bases loaded, then in the third allowed a home run and five walks, with two more scoring.
The next pitcher, Devin Yeskie, suffered through a fourth inning in which six Panthers scored. Owen Robey finished up, and Park Tudor added three in the final frame.
“I’m not going to make excuses for any of those things, plain and simple, you’ve got to throw strikes,” Campbell said. “Whether it’s been a year since we’ve played or nine days since our last game, there’s no reason not to throw strikes. And it’s your job as a pitcher to throw strikes.”
This was the Bulldogs’ first game since beating Shenandoah 11-10 March 31, and like the pitching, the hitting was slow to come back around, at least initially.
The Bulldogs got on the board in the third with a single run, as Stow singled and scored on a wild pitch.
After seeing Park Tudor bat around three times (and nearly did it in the first inning), Lapel did so in the fourth, when 12 batters stepped to the plate, and eight scored.
Isaac Bair led off with a double and scored when Hayden LeClerc reached on an error. In between, Paden Hudson walked and would come home on a single by Caleb Rowland. Parker Allman cleared the bases with a home run to right field, and it was 19-6.
Stow walked and scored on a single by Colin Jannings, Owen Imel singled and scampered home on a wild pitch, and a bases-loaded walk to Bair enabled Jannings to score.
“You hit a couple of batters, you make a couple of errors, you have a deflection off a pitcher’s glove, you just can’t let a lot of batters get on base for free,” Campbell said. “It’s a devastating thing in baseball and we did that a lot today.”
Lapel is scheduled to host Greenfield-Central today at 10 a.m. for a doubleheader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.