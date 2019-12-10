PENDLETON — Coaches like to say playing elite competition prepares their teams for the postseason.
Probably only one team in the state — Pendleton Heights’ guest Tuesday night, Hamilton Southeastern — offers up someone who’ll be playing in the Pac-12 Conference next year.
The Arabians certainly had their hands full with Sydney Parrish, the leading Miss Basketball candidate and an incoming Oregon Duck, as well as her teammates.
Parrish poured in 30 points and added 14 rebounds in leading the reigning Class 4A state champion and current No. 6 Royals past PH 63-51.
“I’ve seen enough of her for four years,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “She really is special. Any time they needed a basket, she put her nose down and got it.”
Parrish was on her own level as far as skill. She easily set herself up for four 3-point baskets, including one at the end of the third quarter in which she faked a defender at the top of the key.
At the halftime buzzer, Parrish hit a one-handed shot with two Arabians in her face, and the lead.became 33-19 for HSE (9-1).
“She’s such a great ballplayer,” said Cook of Parrish (averaging 27 points). “She shoots it. She drives it. She rebounds. She’ll be Miss Basketball.”
The Arabians (4-5) kept it much closer with the Royals than in the three previous years in which Parrish was on the HSE squad. The Royals beat PH by 42, 30 and 34 in those meetings.
Senior forward Aubree Dwiggins and junior guard Kylie Davis had a lot to do with that, on both ends of the court.
Dwiggins came up with a season-high 21 points as well as five rebounds, and she scored 12 (including 6-of-6 from the foul line) in the fourth quarter, when PH cut a 19-point deficit down to 58-48.
Davis added 14 points and knocked down four treys, and Cook said she played well guarding Parrish.
PH fell behind 14-2 and trailed by double digits virtually the rest of the final three periods, but it was able to overcome initial intimidation by HSE and keep it reasonable.
“We were in a little bit of a panic, but we convinced ourselves we can be better than we think we can,” Cook said. “We’re going to keep pushing ourselves to be the best we can be, and we have a long way to go.”
PH visits Delta on Thursday in a Hoosier Heritage Conference revenge spot for the Arabians (3-2 HHC), who fell to the Eagles last year at home. Next week, PH goes to Lawrence Central (8-2) and 4A No. 5 Fishers (11-0).
HSE defeated PH in the junior varsity game 54-24. Freshmen Jaylee Hubble and Berkley Shelton scored six points apiece for the Arabians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.