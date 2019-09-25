INDIANAPOLIS – There’s a lot to be learned about the Indianapolis Colts’ offense and the way it operates from Sunday’s first-quarter touchdown pass to Zach Pascal.
At one point early in the play’s genesis, Pascal’s route was designed for T.Y. Hilton. But Pascal is a superior blocker and putting him at the point helped to better sell the fake screen to running back Nyheim Hines.
Meanwhile, Hilton became an irresistible decoy. Any defender near the area who wasn’t concerned with Hines coming out of the backfield was compelled to follow Hilton into the end zone.
The result was an 18-yard touchdown pass that gave Indianapolis an early 10-0 lead against the Atlanta Falcons and left future defensive coordinators with one more thing to worry about on tape.
“They know we look to get T.Y. the ball. We really do,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “There is no secret there. We want to throw 13 the ball. So, in that case, they really have to honor that, and that opened up Zach.”
A year ago, the Colts set an NFL record with 14 different players pulling in a touchdown reception. It became a mark of pride for the locker room and a tangible reward for the hard work and sacrifice that is asked of the skill position players each week.
Through three games this season, Jacoby Brissett’s seven touchdown passes have gone to four different receivers. Hilton has the lion’s share with four, well on his way to surpassing his career high of seven.
But, as the Pascal touchdown proved, defenses will pay for devoting too much attention to Indianapolis’ best player.
The route switch was made because it helps the play as a whole, but it also has the added benefit of rewarding a player who often is asked to do the dirty work.
“(Pascal is) a very good receiver, and everyone knows that,” head coach Frank Reich said. “The quarterbacks have a lot of confidence in Zach as a receiver, but we asked Zach to be our physical workhorse and block the guys nobody else wants to block.
“So it’s nice to be able to scheme something up for him to get a touchdown and make sure he’s in there for that one. So Zach’s been playing great, and (I) was happy for him on that play.”
Wrinkles like that are part of the delicate chemistry experiment involved in spreading the ball around the way Indianapolis so often does.
If the offense is clicking the way it’s designed to, different players will step forward with big games each week.
The Colts’ final scoring drive against Atlanta provided two more solid examples.
The first big play was a 16-yard pass to tight end Mo Alie-Cox on second-and-15 from deep in Indianapolis’ own territory. The big gain jumpstarted an offense that ran just three plays in the third quarter and was in danger of falling into a rut.
Later on the drive, Pascal struck again with a 35-yard reception that helped set up Marlon Mack’s 4-yard touchdown run.
That 11-play, 75-yard march milked a precious 5:11 off the fourth-quarter clock and briefly restored the Colts’ lead to 10 points. It should also provide confidence for this week’s battle against the Oakland Raiders.
The final scoring drive, and the 4:11 march that ran out the remainder of the game clock after the Falcons answered with a touchdown of their own, came without Hilton on the field.
He re-aggravated a quad injury during the second quarter and didn’t play in the second half. And his status for this week’s game still is unknown.
Hilton’s been a major part of the offensive attack with 20 catches and 25 targets through the first three weeks. No other player has more than seven receptions or 11 targets.
But the key to success for most players in Indianapolis’ scheme isn’t putting up big numbers every week. It’s being ready whenever your number is called.
“We have a lot of tremendous athletes on this team,” Pascal said. “We’ve got Deon Cain. We’ve got Parris Campbell. We’ve got T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers. I mean, go down the book. We’ve just gotta wait and see what happens. When the play is called, we’ve just gotta go out there and make it.”
It’s a point of pride for this offense, and one that likely will continue to grow.
There are two seemingly obvious goals at work in every game. The Colts are trying to get the ball into the hands of their best playmakers as often as possible, and they’re trying to make the offense as difficult to defend as possible during the process.
The two goals go hand-in-hand.
The more players who prove themselves capable of making big plays, the easier it is to get the ball into the hands of the offense’s best playmakers.
“Everything we try and do is to make us hard to defend,” Sirianni said. “So the more that you get guys involved, the harder we are to defend because you can’t key-in on somebody. (It’s) a tribute again to (general manager) Chris Ballard and his staff.
“We have a lot of guys that can make plays, that are talented enough to makes plays, smart enough to make plays and be in the right positions. So we definitely enjoy seeing that.”
