ANDERSON — While the Anderson baseball team and head coach Adrian Heim pride themselves on being aggressive on the baseball diamond, they have had to exercise patience during the first four games of the young 2021 season.
Both approaches have proven to be wildly successful.
For the second straight night, Anderson struck for a big first inning and got solid starting pitching on its way to a 15-2 win over Eastern Hancock in a game shortened to five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Entering this game, Anderson (4-0) received 30 walks in the first three games. The Tribe drew another seven Thursday — in addition to having four batters hit by pitch — and cashed in repeatedly, with eight of those 11 free base runners coming around to score.
“I think we’re having a good approach at the plate, not striking out a ton,” Heim said. “You get out to a lead and get a little flat, but we didn’t tonight. We had that conversation last night.”
Wednesday, the Indians scored 10 runs in the first inning against Arsenal Tech and nearly repeated that feat with nine in the opening frame against the Royals.
Jacob Lee led off with a single and came around to score the first run of the game on a wild pitch. After a walk and hit batter put two aboard, Indians starting pitcher Linkin Talley hammered a two-run double to the gap in left-center for a 3-0 lead.
“They’ve been working with me over the summer, and I’ve been barreling the ball. It feels great,” Talley said.
Despite just three hits in the inning, the first eight Anderson batters reached and scored as Eastern Hancock (1-1) starter Landon Stanley was unable to record an out while walking one and hitting two batters — including Jamel Hamilton with the bases loaded to force in a run.
The first three Anderson batters in the second inning — Conner Stephenson, Hamilton and Trevor Trahan — reached via a walk and two more hit by pitch with all three eventually scoring on wild pitches. After Lee doubled with one out, Isaiah Allen delivered him home with a single.
The Indians also stole five bases early in the game.
“We think the sky’s the limit,” Heim said. “We’re an aggressive baseball team. We’re up and down the lineup pretty well. We run the bases well. We throw it well, and that gives you a chance. That’s all we ask, but we’ve got to get better.”
Meanwhile, Talley was also taking care of business on the mound. He pitched the first three innings, allowing just two hits and walking a batter while striking out seven. Allen finished up the final two frames, the seventh pitcher used by Heim this season.
“We’re very deep,” Heim said. “(Talley) was 4-1 as a freshman on the JV, didn’t pitch last year but played in the summer.”
“My two-seam fastball has a lot of cut, so that’s working right now,” Talley said. “In the third inning, my curveball started working, and that felt good.”
Anderson looks to remain unbeaten Friday when it travels to Hamilton Heights. This was originally scheduled as a Saturday doubleheader, but the games were rescheduled due to weekend weather concerns.
Then the Tribe will set its sights on their Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament opener Tuesday when they host Liberty Christian.
“We feel great,” Talley said. “I feel we’re prepared. Heim’s got us figured out. Our defense is working. We just need to bring the bats.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.