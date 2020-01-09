BLOOMINGTON — As the Indiana women’s basketball team continues its climb up the national rankings, redshirt junior point guard Ali Patberg has found the right balance between finding her own offense and setting her teammates up.
Behind a team-high 18 points from Patberg and a smothering defense, No. 12 Indiana downed rival Purdue before 5,159 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
A day after being named to the Wooden Award midseason top 25 list, given to the nation’s best women’s college basketball player, Patberg helped the Hoosiers (14-2, 4-0 Big Ten) pull away on both ends of the floor. In addition to the 18 points, Patberg grabbed three rebounds and had three steals.
The 5-foot-11 Patberg got off to a hot start, going 4-of-5 from the field and 1-of-1 from 3-point range to score 11 points in the first half, helping the Hoosiers jump to a 28-16 halftime lead.
“The coaches tell me to be aggressive because when I’m aggressive and someone stops me, I can hit the open man,” Patberg said. “Just making reads, when I’m aggressive, assertive confident, I feel like I can get others involved even better.”
In four Big Ten games this season, Patberg, a Columbus native and Notre Dame transfer, is averaging 17.8 points and 2.8 assists.
“Since coming back from Christmas, I think she’s played at a whole other level,” IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said. “Emotionally, she’s just really been in tune to being focused and understanding what she has to do, her job and getting everyone else focused and ready to do their job.
“Her leadership is not only on the floor, it’s off the floor as well. To have a kid as talented and as skilled as she is who is in the gym all the time, I mean all the time, and works on her game, good things should happen to kids like that.”
Moren felt Indiana didn’t play its cleanest game offensively, but was pleased with the defensive effort. IU held Purdue to just 38 percent from the floor and 15.4 percent (2-of-13) from 3-point range.
“Defensively, we were terrific,” Moren said. “Didn’t give Purdue anything easy.”
Sophomore forward Aleksa Gulbe added 10 points for IU. Senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris led Purdue (11-5, 2-2) with 15 points, though Moren felt Gulbe and IU freshman forward Mackenzie Holmes did a good job keeping Harris from getting too many easy baskets. Harris went 6-of-14 from the floor.
“Ae’Rianna Harris is a really good post player and a very tough kid to have to guard on the low block,” Moren said. “I think it was really good for Mackenzie Holmes to have to see what a senior post player of her caliber plays like.”
IU will begin a stretch of three of its next four games on the road Sunday at Iowa.
“It’s going to be a grind,” Moren said. “But I’ll say this, going with this group that looks so happy, I have a tremendous amount of confidence in going to work and going on the road with them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.