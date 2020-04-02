ANDERSON -- Many success stories in tennis start at a very early age. This isn’t one of those tales.
Dennis Poe is one of the more successful, accessible and liked personalities among those who provide instruction for players looking to learn the sport or raise their game to another level.
But his history in the sport doesn’t have early origins.
“I first started playing tennis in college,” said Poe in a phone conversation last week. “I went to school at Wes-Del, and they had no and still have no tennis team. The more I played, the more I loved it and I could see it was a sport I could play forever.”
His son, Alex, developed an interest in the sport and when he reached high school, Dennis became the boys coach. During those four years at Frankton, his teams never did claim the sectional title, even though Alex was one of the area’s best players.
“The first year we got a point a lot of the time from Alex,” said Poe. “After that, we could get that second point, but getting the third (needed for the win) was difficult. Anderson had some really good teams during those years (2005-08).”
Once Alex went to college to play, Poe attended many of his matches, but there was something missing.
“I felt a void in teaching and working with players,” said Poe. “So I started offering to teach local players.”
That early work was done at the Anderson Sports Center. Now that option is no longer available.
“It’s hard to believe how long it has been since the Sports Center closed,” said Poe. “It was May of 2014. I think the level of play has dropped a little bit since then with players not having a good place to go without driving to Indy or Muncie.”
It bothered him so much he went in with a partner to build a facility to house one indoor court where lessons could be given and players could go to play or just practice.
So now he has a steady flow of people wanting to get instruction and help, and it keeps him busy.
“I try to schedule at least two players in each hour and sometimes four,” said Poe. “I do that about 10-to-15 hours a week in addition to my full-time job.”
That included teaching left-handed for a period of time when he recovered from a torn rotator cuff.
The results have been quite good. Players who have been getting help from him for a long time or a short time are effusive in their statements about both the quality of the instruction and of the person.
Frankton graduate and current girls coach for the Eagles Alexys Rastetter is one of his longest running player/coach relationships.
“I believe I first became aware of Dennis because he played USTA tennis with my grandmother, Barbara,” said Rastetter, who once posted an unbeaten regular season at No. 1 singles for the Eagles. “I think I started when I was around 15 or 16.
“He is a great teacher. He’s very consistent with what he’s showing you. If you’re doing something wrong, he calmly corrects it. He’s very patient. That’s one of the reasons why parents trust him to teach their kids.”
Now that she is also a coach, she also leans on him for advice for her players.
“I call him and text him all the time,” said Rastetter. “He is a great friend and a great person.”
“She is like the daughter I didn’t have,” said Poe. “She just loves tennis so much.”
Another pupil is Alexandria senior McKenzie Adams.
“She came to me from Coach (Matt) DeVault,” Poe said “We’re good friends. One of the first people I taught was Michelle McFerran. That kind of established an Alexandria connection. McKenzie has tons of drive. She had all of the tools, but she just didn’t know what to do with them. I have never seen anyone improve as much in one season as she did.”
“Getting the one-on-one instruction and being able to put it to use right away is how I thrive,” said Adams. “He isn’t afraid to tell you what you’re doing wrong. He also will give you feedback on each shot and not wait until you’ve hit four or five and then tell you.”
Physical corrections aren’t the only thing in Poe’s game plan.
“He changed my way of thinking about the game,” said Adams. “He taught me about strategy and where to hit the ball. I used to just hit it over the net and hope it landed inbounds.”
But Rastetter may not have a team to coach and Adams might not have a team for which to play as the coronavirus threatens to cancel spring sports for everyone.
“I feel really bad for my players and especially seniors,” said Rastetter. “We are really looking forward to this season.”
“It saddens me that my senior season is up in the air, and I might not get to play,” said Adams. “I hope maybe we can still play the CIC and sectional. But this is all happening for a reason.”
Lessons have tapered off a bit during the self-isolation period.
“Some have stayed away and some have still come in,” said Poe. “Some of them come in and hit and then go get food and then go home. Fortunately, tennis is something where we don’t have to be in close contact with one another. It’s not like basketball.”
But when the threat subsides, there can be little doubt players will again return to Poe to develop their tennis games.
