SOUTH BEND — With extra eligibility due to COVID’s impact from a season ago, many juniors and seniors have important decisions to make as the 2021 season nears its end.
Multiple Notre Dame players on both sides of the ball will have to weigh those options over the next month or so.
One of those players is center Jarrett Patterson. Patterson’s been at Notre Dame for four years but now has an opportunity to stay for a fifth if he chooses to do so.
“The biggest thing right now is I’m just waiting to get as much feedback as I can so I can make the best decision,” said Patterson when asked whether he’ll declare for the NFL Draft. “I’m still waiting to hear back from the college advisory committee. Once I get that, I’ll sit down with the coaches and my family and start breaking that down.
“It’s definitely been weird how fast the years have gone. When you’re younger, all the older guys try to tell you that, and you’re like, yeah, whatever. ... Being in this position now, and seeing how fast this season has gone, it really puts things into perspective.”
Notre Dame defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was in a similar position last season before ultimately deciding to come back as a graduate student. He’s had a solid season — 21 tackles (6.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and a scoop-and-score — and has likely elevated his draft stock a bit heading into April.
Tagovailoa-Amosa has gone through a lot during his Notre Dame journey, most recently losing his father in August. Despite the ups and downs, Tagovailoa-Amosa has embraced South Bend, and those around him have done the same.
“I’ve tried to take it just one day at a time,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “This university, this place has done so much for me and my family. When you sit back and reflect on your time here, everyone’s going to say the same thing: ‘Man, this came so fast.’ I think now the biggest thing for me is to take each practice and just appreciate it one moment at a time.
“Coming out of (this past Sunday)’s practice, it really dawned on me that these will be my last few practices, and this will be my last game wearing my Notre Dame football jersey. The amount of gratitude I have for this place will stay with me forever.”
FREEMAN TALKS OFFENSE, SPECIAL TEAMS
Through the first few practices of bowl prep for Notre Dame’s matchup with Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day, Freeman’s been adjusting to life as the guy in charge.
With that comes less focus on the defense and more attention going toward both the offense and special teams.
“It’s been an adjustment, but I’ve been extremely pleased with the work that’s gotten done,” Freeman said. “These guys are competing, and we’ve been working on not so much Oklahoma State’s scheme yet but ourselves. It’s been really good. But I’m adjusting every day. Trying to get used to where to go, where to run to. I’m a man without a home right now.”
Right now, Freeman’s evaluating all three phases to make sure the right people are around the players, while putting them in the best positions to be successful.
According to Freeman, his offensive philosophy comes down to efficiency. He doesn’t value one area of the offense over another, and that’s been his message to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees early on.
“I just want to make sure that we have a good balance of both run and pass,” Freeman said. “I told Tommy that we don’t have to run the ball a thousand times, and we don’t have to throw the ball a thousand times, but I want to be efficient. I want to be able to control the clock if we need to, and I want to be able to score points if we need to.
“I plan on spending more time with Tommy and the offense because I think it’s going to help me as a coach. I’ve been on the defensive side of the ball my entire life, so I’m going to spend more time with those guys to be able to give them input from a defensive point of view.”
Additionally, with special teams coordinator Brian Polian now gone to LSU, Freeman has appointed defensive analyst Nick Lezynski to that role temporarily. According to Freeman, Lezynski was able to meet with Polian to discuss strategies before his departure.
“He’s done a great job in terms of teaching it the way the players have been taught,” Freeman said. “And, of course, I’ll be involved as well. I’ve always been involved with special teams, even during the season. I’ve always been in every special teams meeting. But, for now, Nick’s taken that leadership role.”
