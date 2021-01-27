ANDERSON — In the COVID-19 fog that has engulfed the 2020-21 high school sports world, any and all achievements and accomplishments have been hard to come by and deserve special recognition.
The mountain Daleville senior Heather Pautler has had to climb this season makes her Tuesday evening milestone even more worthy of note.
With a first-quarter rebound basket at The Den, Pautler became the first Broncos girl to reach the 1,000-point milestone and capped a comeback all the way from a debilitating car accident in the spring that put her entire season in jeopardy as Daleville defeated Liberty Christian 46-29.
The Broncos were led by juniors Audrey Voss with 19 points and nine rebounds and Emi Isom, who scored 11 points along with 12 rebounds, but the night belonged to Pautler.
“Oh, my gosh, I did it,” Pautler said. “I was just in complete shock because every game this year, it’s been I’ve scored four points or none. It’s ranged from zero to 12 points. I was nervous that I was even going to get it. It’s kind of a relief.”
Pautler led the Broncos in scoring the last two seasons and helped the program to its first sectional championship last season. But in the March accident, she suffered a broken neck, broken back and broken arm, spent three months in a neck brace and had to relearn some of the basics of everyday life, including basketball. She still has no feeling in several fingers on her right hand and says the adjustment to be able to play this season — which was never a certainty — has been tough.
“It’s been very frustrating,” she said. “For a while, I thought I wanted to be the player I used to be. I realized that’s not possible. I’m a very different player, but I still love the player that I am today.”
Daleville coach Austin Earley said while Pautler — who averages just under six points this season — may not be the scorer she once was, she still brings plenty of effort to the team.
“It’s not very often that you have a player who has been that prolific player the last three years, that you have to have conversations about how we need to change her game so she is still producing points, producing effective play during the game,” Earley said. “She has been nothing but receptive and wanting to know what didn’t work last game and how do we fix it for the next game?”
Pautler wasted little time getting to the mark. After an Isom 3-pointer and a Voss layup staked the Broncos to a 5-2 lead, Pautler scored the next two baskets, a baseline jumper off an assist from Isom and then she put back her own miss for the milestone and a 9-2 lead.
Pautler finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.
The Broncos led by as many as 16 in the first half, but the Lions trimmed that to just 22-16 at halftime.
But Isom and Voss combined to score the first nine points of the second half, and the Broncos outscored the Lions 16-2 in the third quarter to take control.
The Lions celebrated seniors Irelynd Evans and Jayma Morrow prior to the opening tip. Evans scored 10 points with five rebounds and three blocked shots, and Morrow scored two points with three rebounds in their final home game. Liberty coach Mike Carey praised the seniors for the leadership they’ve shown.
“They’re great kids, and they’re fun to work with,” Carey said. “When they play and have fun, they’re fun to watch.”
Sophomore Shameel Clervrain posted a double-double for the Lions with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Mady Rees added 10 rebounds.
Liberty Christian (4-8) drew a first-round bye in next week’s sectional at Tri-Central and could face the Broncos again Friday evening, if Daleville (5-14) can get past the host Trojans in Tuesday’s first-round matchup.
