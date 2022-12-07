CHARLESTON, Ill. – Mickey Pearson Jr. recorded a career game as he went for 20 points to lead the Ball State men’s basketball team to a 76-59 victory Wednesday against Eastern Illinois. The Cardinals improved to 5-4 on the year while the Panthers fell to 2-8 on the season.
For the second-straight game, Ball State finished the game with five players in double figures. Pearson led the way with 20 points and added a game-high nine boards. Payton Sparks notched a 12-point game to go along with his four rebounds, one block, and one steal. Jarron Coleman has scored double figures in eight-consecutive games with his 11-point performance and he tied his career best with a game-high eight assists. Demarius Jacobs recorded his eighth game of the season in double figures behind a 10-point effort to go with five assists and three rebounds. Jalen Windham finished with 10 points, his seventh game of the season in double figures.
“Mickey has been a guy that has done everything we’ve asked him to do,” BSU coach Michael Lewis said. “He’s bought into a role and has embraced the role. He’s starting to see the success, which is good. Tonight, with how they guarded and collapsed, he did a great job moving and finding the area. Mickey makes all the hustle plays and when he plays within himself, he can be a really good player for us. We had 17 assists, but we had 13 turnovers. We had four under three minutes, which is just ridiculous if you’re trying to close games out. We have to improve in that area. It’s very difficult to win games on the road in college basketball. It wasn’t the cleanest game and wasn’t our best performance, but that’s what you get when you play a Marty Simmons’ team. He’s really good and squeezes every ounce of ability out of his guys. I thought our guys played with great patience and great poise in getting shots, especially in the second half to shoot 63 percent.”
The Panthers opened the game strong with an 8-3 run. The Cardinals answered with an 8-2 run to take their first lead of the game, 11-10, with 12:42 left until the break.
With the score tied 17-17 with 9:13 on the clock, Ball State started to gain control of the game. BSU went on a 7-2 run capped by a Coleman 3-pointer. The Cardinals held a 24-19 lead with 6:10 left until the break. The Panthers pulled within three, 24-21, before the Cardinals scored the game’s next six points and took a 30-21 lead with 3:38 left.
Jacobs drew two defenders which setup Pearson. for the easy dunk before the half expired. BSU took a 36-29 lead into the half.
The second half started as a back-and-forth battle, but the Cardinals outscored the Panthers, 13-10, and held a 49-39 lead with 13:35 left to play. The two squads stayed even the next 3:04 of play as BSU held a 56-46 advantage with just under 10 minutes left.
Ball State went on a 13-5 run that lasted until 5:49 left in the game. During the run, the Cardinals used ball movement to create open 3-point looks that Windham and Pearson capitalized on. The Cardinals led 69-51.
Ball State finished the second half shooting 62.5% from the field and 58.3% from 3-point range. BSU was perfect from the free-throw line in the second half as well.
For the game, the Cardinals outrebounded the Panthers, 36-26. BSU was able to bring down 24 defensive rebounds.
Eastern's Kinyon Hodges and Nick Ellington finished tied for a team-high 12 points.
Ball State returns to Worthen Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, as in-state foe Evansville makes the trip to Muncie. Tip is slated for 2 p.m.