FISHERS — Chad Cook knows his schedule and the challenges it presents.
The Pendleton Heights High School coach also knows there’s no downside to playing as many of the best Indiana girls basketball teams as the Arabians can while getting ready for the postseason.
Whether a school goes 20-0, 0-20 or anywhere in between, there’s no seeding for the sectional. There’s no maneuvering for a beneficial first-round matchup.
Thursday night offered Pendleton Heights one of the Hoosier State’s toughest tests as fourth-ranked Fishers (13-0) led the entire way in a 59-42 victory over the Arabians (5-6).
Cook’s team at times was a step slow to get to the right spot on defense or a hair late delivering the ball to teammates. Too many layups rolled off the rim, and Fishers knocked down eight 3-pointers – most on open looks. Those fractions of sections matter with an opponent of this caliber.
“We talked in the locker room right after the game about some things we could have done better, that we should have done better,” Cook said. “If we get to the right spot, if we recognize where our teammates are and where we are supposed to be, good things happen.
“The good news is those things are correctable. It doesn’t take any extra speed or athleticism to clean that up.”
More good news is that when the Arabians sit down to watch this film, not everything the girls see will be negative. They stood toe-to-toe with a Top-5 program and held their own. After trailing 21-7 through a quarter and 39-18 at the break, Pendleton Heights outscored Fishers, 23-20, in the final 16 minutes.
The Arabians did this by aggressively going to the basket, fighting for rebounds, getting to loose balls and forcing 11 second-half turnovers. They also converted 12-of-15 free throws to make those tough trips inside count.
“Being down that much at halftime, we could have let it slip away and lose by 40,” Cook said. “But we didn’t do that. Give the girls credit. They kept at it and kept up the grind. They kept trying to play better.”
Junior guard Kylie Davis led Pendleton Heights with 17 points, three rebounds and two steals. The three-year starter and captain has taken up the mantle of leader on the floor and is improving every time out, Cook said.
“She is one we can count on every time out there,” Cook said. “She doesn’t lose her cool, and she finishes strong at the basket. She doesn’t back down.”
Senior Aubree Dwiggins had 12 points and six rebounds for the Arabians, while sophomore Kylea Lloyd added six rebounds and three steals.
Whitney Warfel is starting to make an impact for Pendleton Heights as well. A 5-foot-10 freshman, Warfel had seven points, including two driving layups in which she found the basket through traffic.
“We are asking a lot of Whitney,” Cook said. “We need her to grow up fast and be a sophomore by February.
“She’s coachable. She’s adaptive. And she’s not afraid. That’s a lot for someone who was playing against eighth-graders last year.”
Coming off losses to Fishers and No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern, the schedule doesn’t get easier for Pendleton Heights anytime soon. After a conference game against Delta, the Arabians face Lawrence Central and Pike.
Cook isn’t looking for moral victories against those Marion County giants. He’s looking for complete games and his players giving themselves the opportunity to win.
As one of the smallest 4A schools in Indiana, Cook knows any path through the playoffs will eventually lead to schools twice Pendleton Heights’ size.
“We play these big schools because we must rise to the level we want to become,” Cook said. “We’ve got to beat the Fishers and the Hamilton Southeasterns if we are going to get to where we want to go.”
