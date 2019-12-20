CARMEL — Kevin Bates preaches patience to his Pendleton Heights boys basketball team.
Whether bringing the ball up, getting into the offense or finding the flow on the other end of the floor, Bates wants his players to let the game come to them.
For most of Friday night, the Arabians did just that, building a comfortable early lead and riding it to a 63-59 win over University. Pendleton Heights (3-4) got 21 points from Jamison Dunham, 19 from Tristan Ross and 18 from Davrick Black to knock the Trailblazers (5-1) from the ranks of the Class 2A unbeaten.
“We executed our game plan pretty much perfectly in the first half,” Bates said. “They like to run and jump, so we spaced them out and had the poise to take the ball inside against them when the opportunities came up.”
Ross and Black set the tone for Pendleton Heights early on. After securing the tip, Black slipped an overaggressive defender to stick a 3-pointer and open the scoring. One trip downcourt later, he caught another overaggressive defender off guard by lobbing the ball to Ross in the post for an easy layup.
Black continued to use his quickness to set up Ross and others, finishing with five assists. Ross even got into the act later, finding Black on a nifty backdoor cut to keep the Arabian offense flowing.
“Davrick and I have been playing together for a couple of years, and it’s fun when we are reading each other like that,” said Ross, a 6-foot-6 senior who had 11 rebounds to go with his points. “I trust him, and he trusts me.”
Pendleton Heights capped a 19-10 first-quarter lead on Black’s driving layup just before the buzzer. The Arabians continued to work the perimeter patiently and get open looks, maintaining a double-digit lead throughout most of the second quarter.
Jamison Dunham scored seven points in that second period, including a 22-foot 3-pointer and a pair of driving layups. Dunham, Luke Candiano and Ethan Ross all start as sophomores but are growing up quickly in Bates’ system.
“Those three sophomores are playing varsity basketball for the first time this season, and they are still learning how to win at this level,” Bates said.
Going with a six-player rotation Friday, Bates asked a lot of his young team. Candiano responded with five points, four rebounds and two steals. Ethan Ross had a pair of rebounds to go with some key ball-handling duty while senior Kamden Early came off the bench to contribute a key third-quarter steal to slow a University run.
Pendleton Heights led by as many as 18 in that third period, but when University switched to a full-court man-to-man trap, it flustered the Arabians and allowed the Trailblazers to chip away at the lead.
After a smooth backdoor, no-look pass from Black to Tristan Ross gave Pendleton Heights a 48-30 advantage at the 2:05 mark, University finally got the Arabians to play at their pace. The difference was noticeable. After just four turnovers in the first 22 minutes, Pendleton Heights had eight miscues in the final 10 minutes.
“When a team like University gets desperate and turns up the tempo, we have to be better at taking care of the ball,” Bates said. “Someone’s got to want the ball. Someone’s got to want to go to the free-throw line and knock them down.”
Black wanted the ball and took it most of the time down the stretch, but University defenders closed down on him as much as they could to force other Arabians into that role.
Two turnovers and a rushed shot by the Arabians led to a deep 3-pointer and a pair of driving layups to fuel a 9-1 University run that cut the deficit to 59-55.
Dunham twice during that span worked his way into 1-and-1 foul shots with good body position on the dribble but missed the front end both times. The sophomore, though, showed why he has the potential to be one of the best shooters in the state by knocking down two from the line with 48 seconds left to push his team’s lead to 61-55.
After a Trailblazer miss, Black secured the rebound and wasn’t giving the ball up. He added two more free throws to essentially put the game away.
“I like having the ball in tough, close situations. I want that to be me,” Black said. “Jamison wants to have it, too. We’re going to get better as we do it more.”
The Arabians have 10 days off before resuming play Dec. 30 at Hamilton Southeastern. Winning is fun and why they play the game, but Bates also saw plenty Friday to use as a learning lesson for his charges.
“Our main focus every time out is to get better,” Bates said. “Coming into this gym and beating a team like University will help us get better. Our fight was good. We need to do that for a full 32 minutes to get to where we want to be.”
University won the JV game, 48-33.
Bronson Buck and Carter Aldredge each scored eight points for Pendleton Heights.
