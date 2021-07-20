INDIANAPOLIS--For the second time this year, a pair of Pendleton Heights swimmers qualified to compete at the statewide level.
Pendleton Swim Club had two swimmers qualify and compete at the Indiana Swimming Senior Long Course State Championship, held over the weekend. Pendleton Heights senior Grace McKinney swam four events--50, 200, 400, and 800 meter freestyle--while incoming sophomore Mallory Gentry swam three events--50, 100, and 200 meter freestyle. Only 600 of the best club and collegiate senior athletes qualified to swim at the Pike Aquatic Center in Indianapolis over the four-day competition in the first Indiana Long Course Championship meet since the summer of 2019, a delay due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McKinney and Gentry—along with Jaima Link and Kaitlyn Wheetley—were members of the 200 freestyle relay team for the Arabians that qualified for the 2021 IHSAA Girls State swim finals. Both also recorded career bests at the meet, McKinney in the 50 and 800 and Gentry in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle races.
This state-wide meet marked the end of summer competition for the senior group; and the girls will turn their attention to the start of Short Course club season in preparation for 2021-2022 High School competition.
The legacy of strong swimming in Pendleton continues with the younger club members as well. Nathan Hollendonner will represent PSC and swim the 50 freestyle next weekend at the Indiana Swimming Age Group Long Course State Championship on July 24.
PSC is a growing organization for competitive youth swimmers ages 5-18, competing at local, state, and national meets throughout the year. Many club swimmers go on to compete on the PHMS and PHHS teams. All are encouraged to join the club, at any skill level. The next swim season will start after Labor Day. PSC also offers swim lessons and lifeguard certification. For more information, please visit www.pendletonswimclub.org or @pendletonswim on Twitter.
