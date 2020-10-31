PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made sure there was no letdown for Indiana on Saturday at Rutgers.
Penix passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns, allowing the No. 17 Hoosiers to pull away in the second half and beat the Scarlet Knights 37-21 at SHI Stadium.
Coming off its 36-35 upset of then-No. 8 Penn State last week, Indiana (2-0) found itself in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten East before Penn State’s kickoff against Ohio State later Saturday night. IU also is off to a 2-0 start in Big Ten play for the first time since 1991.
“To start the season 2-0 is huge for our program,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said.
Penix, who started the game 3-of-10, completed 14 of his final 16 attempts. He connected with tight end Peyton Hendershot on a pair of second-half touchdowns and found senior receiver Whop Philyor five times for 137 yards.
“Those two guys found a way to get open today,” Penix said. “They made spectacular catches. They were consistent. And that’s just all it was, simple execution.”
After Rutgers cut Indiana’s lead to 23-15 on a 37-yard TD run by Kay’Ron Adams and subsequent 2-point conversion in the third quarter, Penix led Indiana on a six-play, 75-yard TD drive, capped by 2-yard TD pass to Hendershot, putting IU back up 30-15.
“It was an amazing response by our offensive staff, our offensive players,” Allen said. “That’s what good football teams do.”
A 1-yard TD pass from Penix to Hendershot extended IU’s lead to 37-15 with 12:37 left and put the game out of reach.
Defensively, IU forced three turnovers for the second straight game and limited Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral to 128 yards passing. The Hoosiers pressured Vedral throughout the game, recording four sacks and eight tackles for loss.
IU’s offense got off to another slow start, going three-and-out on its first two possessions.
Rutgers (1-1) cashed in early, scoring on 43-yard touchdown drive aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty from IU linebacker Micah McFadden on fourth down. The 15-yard penalty moved the ball to IU's 23-yard line, and on the next play Vedral found Bo Melton for a touchdown to put the Scarlet Knights up 7-0.
Indiana answered with a 56-yard drive to Rutgers' 25-yard line, resulting in a 41-yard Charles Campbell field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3.
Penix found his rhythm on IU’s next offensive series, hitting Philyor on a 14-yard pass and Hendershot on a 15-yard pass on a drive that ended with a Campbell FG that cut Rutgers' lead to 7-6 early in the second quarter.
That’s when the Indiana defense started to make an impact. Cornerback Tiawan Mullen had a pair of sacks. Then, IU linebacker Cam Jones hit Vedral as he threw resulting in the ball helicoptering straight in the air. Defensive lineman Jonathan King came down with the interception at Rutgers' 6-yard line and three plays later, Penix plunged in from a yard out to give Indiana its first lead, 13-7, with 4:56 left in the second quarter.
On the next Rutgers play, Vedral had another pass tipped by IU’s defensive line, resulting in a Jaylin Williams interception at the Scarlet Knights' 27-yard line. Four plays later, Penix found Ty Fryfogle on a 15-yard TD pass, extending IU’s lead to 20-7.
McFadden recorded IU’s third takeaway on an interception of Vedral early in the third quarter.
“We did a lot of good perimeter rushes and perimeter blitzes,” McFadden said. “Definitely won games up front with our defensive line, put a lot of pressure on them and getting them rolling out of the pocket, making tough throws. Just mixing it up, giving them different looks.”
