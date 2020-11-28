BLOOMINGTON – Indiana generated the response it was looking for Saturday against Maryland.
But it came at a cost.
Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. left the game with a lower leg injury in the third quarter after an ineffective first half, but the No. 12 Hoosiers still found a way to beat Maryland 27-11 behind another stellar defensive effort and a solid ground game.
Junior running back Stevie Scott III rushed for 80 yards and scored all three of IU’s touchdowns. Freshman running back Tim Baldwin provided a surprise lift with 106 yards rushing as well, and IU outgained Maryland 234-59 on the ground.
The immediate concern is Penix, who appeared to roll his ankle after slowing up as he went out of bounds on a 21-yard designed run late in the third quarter. Indiana coach Tom Allen said Penix will be re-evaluated over the weekend, and his status will be determined for IU’s game next week at Wisconsin.
“We don’t really know right now. We’ll do more tests to figure it out, but it is a lower leg injury,” Allen said.
Sophomore backup quarterback Jack Tuttle relieved Penix, completing five of five passes for 31 yards. Tuttle also connected with tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 2-point conversion to extend IU’s lead to 17-3 late in the third quarter.
“He did a good job communicating the calls, the checks we have from the sideline, understands our system, been here for a few years now,” Allen said. “He’s been competing, working extremely hard. I think he’s gotten better and better. Every time we practice, he continues to grow and develop. Just super confident in Jack, but the bottom line is whatever position it is, guys have got to step up when called upon.”
Penix, coming off a career-high 491-yard, five-touchdown performance against Ohio State, was off target throughout the first half, completing just two of 15 passes for 37 yards as IU took a slim 7-3 lead.
The inaccuracy of Penix led to the Hoosiers going three-and-out on four of their eight first-half possessions. Allen said it was hard to put a finger on the reason for Penix’s first-half struggles, saying he looked sharp in practice during the week.
“Some early pressure got to him,” Allen said. “He got people in his face, but that’s not new to him in terms of being effective handling pressure in the past. Don’t really know the reason why for sure, but just missing guys, some high throws here and there … sometimes you have days like that. That’s why you have to pony up, and your whole team has to respond.”
IU (5-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season at Ohio State. The game took on added significance after the Buckeyes cancelled their game at Illinois on Saturday due to a team-wide, COVID-19 outbreak. One more canceled game for Ohio State would put it out of consideration to play in the Big Ten title game. The Hoosiers are now in a prime spot to represent the Big Ten East in the Big Ten title game if Ohio State can’t play one of its final two games.
Indiana hasn’t won a Big Ten title since 1967. That season, the Hoosiers shared the title with Purdue and Minnesota but represented the conference in the Rose Bowl, losing 14-3 to USC
“This was something me and my guys talked about, since I got to IU, since my freshman year,” Scott said. “Just seeing this program change, the athletes that we have brought in to change this culture has been a very exciting feeling.
“We’re still breaking through, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to finish this season strong and just play every game with no worries and a positive mindset and just with confidence that we know we can dominate any team and keep striving for greatness.”
IU unveiled a new wrinkle to its offense, the Wildcat, as Scott scored on a 3-yard TD run on a direct snap to put the Hoosiers up 7-0 with 4:02 left in the first quarter. Sophomore running back David Ellis also had runs of 9 and 7 yards on direct snaps.
“You need to have multiple running backs be effective, and we do,” Allen said.
Defensively, IU allowed yards early but stiffened in the red zone. Maryland, behind freshman quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, drove to IU’s 12-yard line on its opening possession. But IU’s defense forced a 29-yard field goal attempt Maryland kicker Joseph Petrino hooked wide right.
Later in the first quarter, Tagovailoa drove Maryland to IU’s 20-yard line, but a false start penalty drove the Terrapins 5 yards back, and on a third-down throw from the 24-yard line, Tagovailoa’s pass was intercepted by IU sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen for Mullen’s third pick of the season.
“He was just a one-read player. That’s which way he was going to throw the ball,” Mullen said. “So we just did a lot of studying on him, and so we came away with a lot of takeaways. Which way he looked, that was where we were going to attack.”
As Penix misfired throughout the second quarter, Indiana’s defense continued to bend but not break. Maryland finally got on the scorebard with a Petrino 36-yard field goal with 4:04 left in the second quarter but kept the Terrapins out of the end zone.
The score remained 7-3 when IU came up short on a fourth-and-2 on a long drive to start the third quarter, turning the ball over on downs at the Maryland 3-yard line. But IU’s defense bailed out its offense on a big play, as linebacker D.K. Bonhomme sacked Tagovailoa in the end zone for a safety to put the Hoosiers up 9-3.
Then, on its following drive, IU went eight plays and 53 yards for a touchdown. Penix found his rhythm, connecting on shorter throws, before hurting himself on a 21-yard, read-option run to the Maryland 3-yard line. Two plays later, Scott scored on a direct snap from 1 yard out, and Tuttle connected with Hendershot for the 2-point conversion to put IU up 17-3.
Two more Indiana drives in the fourth quarter netted 10 points – a 33-yard field goal from Charles Campbell and a 2-yard TD run from Scott – as IU extended its lead to 27-3. Linebacker Micah McFadden recorded IU’s third takeaway with a fourth-quarter interception at the Maryland 40, which set up IU’s final touchdown drive.
With 18 takeaways in six games, IU has surpassed its total of 17 takeaways in 13 games during the 2019 season.
Maryland (2-2) showed rust in its first game since beating Penn State 35-19 on Nov. 7. Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, passed for 241 yards with one TD and three interceptions. He didn’t get the Terrapins in the end zone until connecting with receiver Dontay Demus on a 43-yard TD pass with 1:34 remaining. Maryland played without one of its top offensive players -- freshman wide receiver Rakim Jarrett – who was inactive.
