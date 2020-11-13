BLOOMINGTON – The passes kept connecting. One after another.
The last time Indiana played at Michigan State in 2019, sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. put on an accuracy display that signaled his arrival as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten conference.
In what was Penix’s first Big Ten start, he completed 20 straight passes against the Spartans, one shy of the conference record set by Iowa’s Chuck Long (21 in a row) in 1984. Penix wound up that day with 286 yards passing, three passing TDs and one rushing TD, but it wasn’t enough for the Hoosiers to avoid a 40-31 loss to the Spartans.
Penix hasn’t lost in his six starts since and takes an 8-1 career record as a starter into Saturday’s rematch between the No. 10 Hoosiers (3-0) and Michigan State (1-2) at Spartan Stadium (noon, ABC).
“I just remember it was so close,” Penix said of last season’s Michigan State loss. “That’s what was said a lot last year. 'We’re just so close. We’re close to beating these teams.' That’s something that we really emphasized this year to make sure that we found ways to finish, dig deep and just go out and execute at a high level.”
The completion streak began with a 5-yard pass to Whop Philyor in the second quarter and included 12 throws of 10 yards or less as Penix was able to find a rhythm in IU’s short passing game under former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer. But there were some plays downfield, including a 28-yard strike to former IU receiver Donovan Hale and a 25-yard pass play to Philyor. The streak nearly came to an end on an incomplete pass to Nick Westbrook late in the second quarter, but the play was overturned on a pass interference call.
Penix went 6-for-6 during a touchdown drive that tied the score at 14 in the second quarter and 8-for-8 on a third-quarter drive that ended with a field goal and pulled the Hoosiers within 21-17.
The streak didn’t come as a surprise to his teammates, who had seen flashes of Penix’s potential in practice and when he passed for 326 yards in IU’s opener against Ball State. But Penix suffered a shoulder injury in IU’s following game against Eastern Illinois. The Michigan State game was his first game back in three weeks, though he showed no signs of rust.
“We weren’t really new to Mike Penix being able to make plays,” said IU starting left tackle Caleb Jones. “Everybody on our offense, we knew we had a very high-powered offense. We just knew we had to protect him and give him time, and he would be able to deliver.
“It’s kind of that same motivation and same mindset going into this year. Playing Michigan State, we’ve got a grudge against them. We should have had it last year, but we didn’t, and we just gotta protect Mike, get some good running lanes for Stevie (Scott) and let our offense do their thing.”
Penix is coming off the best game of his career, passing for a career-high 342 yards and three TDs in IU’s 38-21 win over Michigan last Saturday at Memorial Stadium. He’s proven to be durable so far this season after injuries limited him to six games last year. IU’s offensive line (four sacks allowed in three games) has kept Penix protected, and Penix has stayed out of harm’s way by not scrambling as much as he did last season.
Overall in three games this season, Penix has completed 58.9% of his passes (66-of-112) for 750 yards with seven TDs and one interception. He’s also rushed for two TDs.
“When they talked about Mike coming here, just watching his high school film, we knew he would be a great quarterback,” said IU senior receiver Ty Fryfogle. “Just seeing him get better and better every year, it’s just exciting. I’m just excited to play with Mike and have the opportunity.”
Michigan State is going through its own struggles with first-year starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who threw three interceptions in a 49-7 loss at Iowa. But as a team captain, Penix said part of his job is to make sure the Hoosiers come into Saturday’s matchup with a mature mindset. Under first-year coach Mel Tucker, Michigan State is rebuilding with eight new starters on defense and five new starters on offense.
“As the starting quarterback, most of the time whenever there’s big wins, you may be the one that’s getting a lot of the recognition, so basically for me being in that spot just showing the team that we can’t be complacent,” Penix said. “Obviously, we’ve accomplished some great things, but I just got to stay on the team, make sure that they know that we still have a season ahead of us, make sure that we’ve got to stay focused.”
