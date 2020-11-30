BLOOMINGTON – The worst fears were confirmed after an MRI over the weekend. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a torn ACL, an injury that puts an end to his breakout sophomore season.
The No. 10 Hoosiers will move on with sophomore Jack Tuttle at quarterback when they play at No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC)
For Penix, it was more injury bad luck. He was avoiding contact when he raced for the sideline during the third quarter against Maryland but stumbled as a defender went to tackle his legs as he was headed out of bounds. It’s the same knee Penix suffered a torn ACL on two years ago during his true freshman season in October 2018. Through diligent rehab, Penix was back throwing by the following April and back practicing by August. It’s unclear how long the rehab process for Penix will be this time around, but it will more than likely stretch into the start of the 2021 season. Penix missed seven of 13 games last season with various injuries, including a broken collarbone joint that ended his season in early November.
Penix had become one of the stars of college football this season, beginning with his plunge for the pylon on a 2-point conversion to clinch IU’s season-opening upset of Penn State. He finished the season with 1,645 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games.
“It’s a really tough situation for all us. Our heart breaks for Michael, “ Indiana head coach Tom Allen said “His family was here with him, and I’m thankful for that. It’s just tough. It’s hard, and I really feel for him -- all he’s worked to get back and the way he was playing. But (the) bottom line is setbacks and adversity is part of this life and, as we told our team even last week, it’s how you respond to these challenges that define who we are.”
Allen has faith in Tuttle’s ability to lead the team. A former Elite 11 high school quarterback, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Tuttle began his career at Utah before transferring to IU in the winter of 2019. He went 5-for-5 for 31 yards in relief of Penix against Maryland. For his career, Tuttle is 11-of-16 for 65 yards, with 20 yards rushing.
“Jack Tuttle is a special player, too,” Allen said. “I know he hasn’t played a lot here on game day, but he has a big-time arm, and he has tremendous football instincts and football IQ, and he’s extremely bright. But I think his greatest quality is his work ethic.”
Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said the playbook won’t be significantly altered with Tuttle under center.
“There’s no lack of talent for Jack,” Sheridan said. “There’s no pass concepts that we don’t have confidence in Jack throwing or executing. I think what you do with each player you have is you try to cater to what they like the best, and every quarterback that I’ve ever coached and ever been around, they each see the game a little bit differently. They each have certain plays they understand and they read, and they have comfort executing a little bit different.”
Allen is also counting on the rest of the Hoosiers to elevate their play with Penix out. IU’s defense has recorded a nation-high 16 interceptions and leads the Big Ten with 20 sacks. The Hoosiers are coming off a season-best 236 yards rushing against Maryland.
“It’s about every group elevating 1%, every position group, every phase of the game,” Allen said.
BIG TEN POY
Indiana junior running back Stevie Scott III was named Big Ten offensive player of the week Monday.
Scott rushed for 80 yards and three TDs in IU’s win over Maryland on Saturday. He’s the first IU running back to rush for three TDs in a game since Jordan Howard in 2015 and has scored at least one rushing TD in 16 of his last 22 games.
Allen named Scott and freshman Tim Baldwin, who rushed for 106 yards against Maryland, as IU’s two offensive players of the week. Cornerback Tiawan Mullen and defensive lineman Jerome Johnson were named defensive players of the week, while punter Haydon Whitehead and linebacker Noah Pierre earned special teams player of the week honors.
