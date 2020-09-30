BLOOMINGTON – The bond between Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has developed over the course of three years.
It began when Sheridan helped recruit Penix out of Tampa, Florida, and continued when Penix first arrived on campus. Sheridan was Penix’s position coach in 2018, a season in which Penix appeared in three games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL against Penn State.
Last season, Sheridan moved from quarterbacks coach to tight ends coach. But this season, due to the departure of offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kalen DeBoer, Sheridan is back working with Penix daily as IU’s new offensive coordinator.
“We always had a good connection,” Penix said. “Last year he moved to the tight ends. We still talked a lot. He still knew everything that the quarterbacks had going on, so it was always a good connection. The only difference really is that he’s calling the plays.”
With that familiarity, Sheridan and Penix are counting on a smooth transition when executing the offense this season. Sheridan has kept many of the concepts and terminology left behind from DeBoer, who guided the Hoosiers to the second-ranked pass offense and third-ranked overall offense in the Big Ten last season.
“It’s not too different,” Penix said. “It’s definitely other stuff we have fitted in, just stuff coach feels like is going to make us do great on the field, make us successful. We all trust Coach Sheridan, so the offense that we are putting in, we’re trusting it. We’re running it the best we can, and we’re definitely going to go out and execute.”
Sheridan said Penix’s football IQ has made it a smooth transition so far.
“Michael is obviously a very talented player,” Sheridan said. “I think one of Michael’s biggest strengths as a player is the game is slow for Mike. He makes quick decisions. He’s able to see the field. It doesn’t take him long to grasp concepts, and I credit his upbringing, the people that have helped him along the way, you know, coaches, trainers, parents. He just always has seen the game very naturally.”
The new dynamic in the Sheridan-Penix relationship will come with play calling and execution when IU’s season starts Oct. 23 or 24 against No. 10 Penn State. As a graduate assistant coach at Tennessee, Sheridan learned the importance of a quarterback understanding intention when an offensive coordinator calls plays.
“It’s different in college football than the NFL,” Sheridan said. “Like, in the NFL, the head coach gets to tell the quarterback in a Walkie Talkie, throw it to the flat, or throw it away, click. We don’t get to do that in college football, so it’s important that that communication is at an extremely high level throughout the week, throughout your prep, so that when you call a play the quarterback knows what you are thinking whether it be taking a shot, whether it be get an easy completion or whether it be you know, check the ball (down).”
Penix is looking to build upon a season in which he passed for 1,394 yards with 10 TDs and four interceptions in six games. He also added 118 rushing yards and two rushing TDs. Pro Football Focus has ranked Penix as the 12th-best college football quarterback in the nation heading into 2021 and the third-best signal caller in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan.
A key for Penix this season is to stay healthy after missing seven of IU’s games last season due to injuries that included a strained shoulder, a concussion and a broken joint in his collarbone. He added 15 pounds of muscle this offseason in an effort to deal with the pounding he’ll face from Big Ten defenses. Penix said the added weight hasn’t impacted his throwing in workouts.
“It feels great,” Penix said. “It doesn’t change anything about with my mechanics but just more weight, so I can be able to embrace hits, you know. The main focus for me is just staying on the field, just got to be out there for my guys, just find ways to make plays all the time, make the smart play as well to make sure I’m protecting myself so that I’m there for the team.”
EXTRA POINTS
Penix mentioned redshirt freshman Jordan Jakes, freshman Javon Swinton and freshman Rashawn Williams as three young receivers who have been impressive so far in seven-on-seven drills and early practices. Sheridan also pointed out freshman running back Tim Baldwin Jr. and Swinton as two new offensive players who have stood out. “The other guys are learning and coming along but certainly, for a true freshman, I think Javon has done a nice job,” Sheridan said.
