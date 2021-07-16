The Penn State 2020 football season was a tale of two halves.
After a controversial overtime loss at Indiana, the Nittany Lions stumbled to an 0-5 start, which included home losses to Maryland and Iowa. But Penn State responded with four straight wins to close the season, beginning with a win at Michigan. By December, Penn State looked like the team everyone was expecting to come out of the gates in late October.
There is hope Penn State can carry that late-season momentum into 2021. Seven starters return on offense, including starting quarterback Sean Clifford (1,883 yards, 16 TD, nine interceptions) and star wide receiver/kick returner Jahan Dotson (52 catches, 844 yards, eight TDs). Penn State coach James Franklin fired offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca at the end of the season, replacing him with Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
On defense, Penn State returns seven starters, but the front seven remains a question mark. Junior tackle P.J. Mustipher is the lone starter returning on the defensive line, while Jesse Luketa has been moved inside to middle linebacker. Run defense was an issue at times last season without star linebacker Micah Parsons, who opted to sit out the 2020 season and was taken in the first round of the NFL draft (12th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys.
Here’s an early look at Penn State heading into the 2021 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
After setting a school record with 16 TD catches and catching 23 passes for 310 yards and a TD last year, tight end Pat Freiermuth opted to enter the NFL Draft, where he was taken in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive end Shaka Toney, who posted 20.5 career sacks in 47 career games for the Nittany Lions, also entered the NFL Draft and was selected in the seventh round by the Washington Football Team. Center Michael Menet, who recorded 34 career starts and earned All-Big Ten honors as a junior and senior, will be tough to replace on the offensive line.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Cornerback Kalen King, a four-star freshman January enrollee from Detroit, Michigan, could step in and contribute immediately in the secondary. Derrick Tangelo, a senior transfer from Duke, and Arnold Ebiketie, a junior transfer from Temple, will fill holes on the defensive line. Transfer running back John Lovett, who rushed for 1,803 yards and 17 TDs at Baylor, will compete for carries.
PROSPECTS FOR 2021
This sets up as an important eighth season for Franklin. Penn State expects to be in the Big Ten title hunt every season, but with programs like Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers recruiting better, no wins in the Big Ten East are easy anymore. The Nittany Lions need to bring the right focus each week and avoid mental mistakes down the stretch to reach their championship aspirations. If Clifford can cut down on his mistakes and the defense comes together, Penn State could return to elite status quicker than people think.
