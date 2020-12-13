BLOOMINGTON – For a game, at least, Indiana showed it could make teams pay for packing in the defense and giving free open looks.
Behind a season-high 13 3-pointers, the Hoosiers pulled away in the second half for an 87-52 win over North Alabama. Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin led the Hoosiers with a season-high 19 points. Franklin also had five assists, four rebounds and three steals for a stellar all-around floor game.
Indiana launched 33 3-pointers over North Alabama’s zone defense, shooting 39.4% (13-of-33) from beyond the arc. Not bad, considering IU (4-2) entered Sunday last in the Big Ten in both 3-point shooting percentage (28.8%) and 3-pointers made (4.1 per game).
“We’re going to have to open up the floor a little bit more, and we’re going to have to be more than willing to shoot the ball,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “As long as the shot is in rhythm and as long as the shot is something we talk about being a good one, take ‘em.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Hoosiers, and Trey Galloway scored 11 points off the bench. Seven different Hoosiers made at least one 3-pointer led by Franklin, who went 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.
“It was just open looks, getting into rhythm, stepping into them with confidence,” Franklin said.
The hot-shooting in the second half allowed IU to overcome a ragged first 20 minutes. Indiana missed 10 free throws in the first half and turned the ball over 11 times but still took a 40-24 lead into halftime after freshman Jordan Geronimo stole an inbounds pass and made a layin at the first-half buzzer. Jackson-Davis scored 12 points in the first half, and Galloway provided a lift with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting before intermission.
Still, Miller wasn’t happy with IU’s 11 first-half turnovers.
“Coach got into us,” Franklin said. “Eleven turnovers in the first half is unacceptable. I think we were only averaging 11 in a game coming into this one. I think he just lit a fire under us, made a big emphasis to take care of the ball. Once we take care of the ball, we’ll get open looks.”
Back to back 3-pointers in the second half from Franklin put Indiana up 56-34, and the Hoosiers put the game away with a 17-0 run to go up 78-37, with Franklin scoring eight more points during the flurry.
“I was really happy for him to see the ball go through the net,” Miller said. “He’s worked hard on it. I think that’s the Armaan we’re going to be used to seeing, maybe not 5-for-7, or whatever he had but consistently being able to knock those ones in.”
With the big lead, Indiana was able to get its freshmen involved. Guard Anthony Leal scored his first career basket on a 3-pointer, finishing with four points, three assists, three rebounds and one steal, while point guard Khristian Lander finished with 10 points.
“All four guys did a really good job of coming into the deal,” Miller said. “We’re trying to develop more depth. We’re trying to gain more confidence for those guys.”
