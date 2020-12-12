MIDDLETOWN — Kathryn Perry has spent much of her four years rewriting Shenandoah’s basketball record books.
She scratched one more off the list Saturday, but this one will stay in the family.
Perry scored 25 points and became Shenandoah’s all-time leading scorer for boys and girls, highlighting a rather one-sided 86-39 win over Muncie Burris.
Already the leader in the girls program in scoring, assists and steals, Perry scored on a runner in the lane on the Raiders' first possession of the second quarter. That gave her 15 for the game and 1,573 for her career, passing 2017 graduate Gavin Griggs for the top spot.
Griggs, now at Olivet Nazarene, sent a congratulatory tweet during the game to Perry, who also happens to be his cousin.
“I remember when Gavin broke the record. I was at that game,” Perry said. “I didn’t know I could break Gavin’s. That’s pretty cool. He was so good. I texted him before the game to ask if he would be here.”
She also passed 1997 New Castle graduate Erica Cory recently to become Henry County’s all-time leading scorer for girls.
Her coach is running out of superlatives to describe Perry’s career.
“I met her as an eighth-grader, and I told her she could do some special things,” Shenandoah’s Dameon Wyatt said. “Never in the world would have I have thought 1,500-plus points and counting and, who knows, she may get to 2,000. Her job is very difficult in the sense that she’s a scoring point guard. … You’ve got to score, handle the ball and dish it out. That’s not easy.”
Whatever Perry's final number turns out to be, it will be a tough one to catch.
"It's cool that it's going to be up there for awhile," Perry said.
The game itself was never in doubt as Shenandoah (7-3) outscored Burris (4-8) 29-8 in the first quarter and held the Owls to just one second-quarter point as they led 48-9 at halftime.
Knowing the game was going to be a mismatch, Wyatt used the game to test his players and work on a few aspects of their game.
“We mixed our kids differently than we normally do, just trying to see what combination looked good,” he said. “I threw out some new plays at them on the fly, just to see if they could execute.”
Perry and fellow senior Erikka Hill — who finished with 22 points and five rebounds -- were lifted early in the game, and neither played in the fourth quarter. Wyatt used the runaway score as an opportunity to get younger players more experience, and a total of 10 Raiders scored in the contest.
“At one point, you could possibly have seen next year’s starting five,” he said. “In my head, I’m thinking that and seeing what it looks like and what they could work on. I thought they did a really nice job.”
Starters Jenna Stewart and Kayla Muterspaugh led the Raiders with six rebounds, but Hannah Zody came off the bench with eight points and Felicity Blondell added four boards. Muterspaugh and Rachel Soden scored seven points each.
Although hampered by early foul trouble, Emily Adamowicz led the Owls with 22 points and seven rebounds.
Shenandoah is scheduled to host Randolph Southern on Tuesday before visiting Daleville on Thursday.
