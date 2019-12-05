MIDDLETOWN — Kathryn Perry has always been able to put points on the board quickly, taking just 54 games to score 998 career points for Shenandoah.
Not surprisingly, it did not take long into Game 55 for her to put the next two in the score sheet and join a very exclusive club.
Perry hit a pair of free throws just 20 seconds into the game to become just the eighth girls basketball player, and the youngest, in school history to score 1,000 career points as she led the Raiders (7-0) to a 54-14 rout of Knightstown on Thursday evening.
Perry finished with 30 points.
On the opening offensive set, Perry drove the lane, missing the shot but drawing a foul. An 87% free-throw shooter this season, she admitted to being nervous on her second attempt. But, when it slid safely through the net, her coach called a timeout, and she took a moment to celebrate with her team, her family and several other members of the Raiders 1,000-point club, including the school’s all-time leader Chelsea (Miller) Kilian (1,403 points) and the last to reach it in 2015, Rachel Krathwohl.
“I was so happy. There were all these cameras, and everyone went silent,” Perry said. “Then everyone was waiting for me. It was great.”
After back to back three-point plays by Perry, the Raiders were up 16-2 in the first quarter and never looked back. Until Knightstown (2-6) scored the last two field goals late in the fourth quarter, the Raiders pitched a second-half shutout.
Erikka Hill, Perry’s running mate the last three years, added a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
But this night belonged to Perry.
“Can I just say ‘Kat Perry’ and call it a night,” Raiders coach Dameon Wyatt quipped. “When you’re averaging 25 (per game), you’re going to get there quick.”
Wyatt adds Perry has as good a skill set as any player he has coached. But her work ethic and her improvement as a leader has set her apart this season.
“Skill wise, she’s head and shoulders above (anyone),” Wyatt said. “What she’s trying to figure out is where her spots are because she has to score. Not too many point guards in the state average 25 points a game. As a point guard, she’s got to control the game and score. That’s a tough job. I don’t think she gets enough credit.”
She nearly reached the milestone Saturday at New Castle when she scored 31 against Frankton. While reaching that plateau in a historic fieldhouse like that would have been fitting, it meant a little more to Perry to reach this mark at home.
“I’m glad I got it at home. It makes it a little more meaningful on the homecourt,” she said. “The home crowd, the student section, that made it a little more important to me.”
Shenandoah rolled past Knightstown in the junior varsity contest 25-9, with freshman Kayla Muterspaugh leading the Raiders with eight points. Aurora Valeriani, a senior foreign exchange student from Italy, scored her first point for Shenandoah at the free-throw line.
