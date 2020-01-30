SELMA — Despite a slow first half, Shenandoah came back and posted a 45-39 win against Wapahani to seal the deal on the Mid-Eastern Conference championship.
Although Shenandoah could not find its groove in the first 16 minutes, the Raiders came out firing in the second half. They posted a 12-3 run to open the third quarter and set the tone for the rest of the game. This run only put Shenandoah up by one, but the momentum shift was enough to carry through.
“We showed a little bit of grit in the second half,” Shenandoah coach Dameon Wyatt said. “We came out really flat and didn’t play well. We got better tonight, and now it is time for the tournament.”
One halftime adjustment that paid off was the use of the 3-pointer. In the first half, Shenandoah went 1-for-10 from behind the arc. Wyatt saw this was not working and focused his team on getting into the paint. The Raiders went only 1-for-2 from 3 in the final 16 minutes.
“We went back to what we are good at,” Wyatt said. “We focused on getting the ball down low. We are not a shooting team, but we can knock them down when we need to. But we needed to go inside-out, and that is what we focused on.”
Junior Kathryn Perry put the defense on her shoulders and carried the Raiders to a victory despite being down nine points after halftime. Although her quick tempo on defense kept Wapahani off the scoreboard, Perry ended up dropping 21 points as well.
Despite leading the team in scoring, Perry’s offensive pressure wasn’t at the front of her mind.
“I work on defense more often,” Perry said. “We kind of clicked there as a team (at the end). We have to get points for everyone and facilitate the ball around.”
Shenandoah’s ability to shut down Wapahani’s offense proved to be the difference in the second half. Complementing Perry’s ability to apply pressure was junior Erikka Hill who finished with a double-double despite starting out rocky herself.
Hill notched three fouls in the first half, which put the Raiders in a tough spot.
“It changes the way we play when she is not on the court,” Wyatt said. “She is unbelievable and one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached. We do so much around her.”
This dual-threat offense found its footing in the second half and could not be stopped. The pair combined for 31 of the team’s 45 points.
“(Hill) is so dynamic, and she brings so many things,” Wyatt said. “Kat played excellent defense. She found a way to impact the game defensively.”
Shenandoah is the 2019-20 MEC champion and finishes the regular season at 20-2, the Raiders’ best season in over 12 years.
