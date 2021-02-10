MIDDLETOWN — There is one vivid detail Kathryn Perry recalls from her Shenandoah debut, a 50-20 win at Elwood back in November 2017.
“I remember I embarrassed myself because I went for a steal, missed and completely face-planted,” she said. “I remember that because it was super embarrassing. But we won.”
There have been few embarrassments and an abundance of victories for Perry in her four years for the Raiders since that night, when her career began with a 13-point, five-steal performance.
Individually, she has soared past 1,800 career points and is the program’s all-time leader in scoring, assists and steals. The teams she has led have compiled an 82-18 record with two Henry County championships, a Mid-Eastern Conference title and now a pair of sectional crowns.
It is that consistent winning -- as much as any of her individual accolades -- that will be her lasting legacy at Shenandoah.
“Her legacy beyond the court is going to carry on,” Raiders coach Dameon Wyatt said. “You’ve got some sixth-graders in there that want to be the next Kat Perry at Shenandoah.”
Perry hit the ground running her freshman season, leading a resurgent Raiders team to a 17-7 record and scoring 18.5 points per game. Wyatt points out stepping in as ninth-grader and leading the team on the court was not easy for the soft-spoken Perry.
“She had Hillery (Shepherd) as a freshman and Faith (Muterspaugh) the following year, but she had to be a leader as a freshman,” he said. “And telling seniors and juniors what to do as a freshman is not real easy, but as she got older and became the upperclassman, she started feeling like, ‘Hey, I can impact these people.’”
“I’m definitely more vocal now. It used to be I wouldn’t talk at all,” Perry said. “I’m a lot closer with the coaches now. I was close with them as a freshman, but I was annoying then.”
Her growth as a leader showed up last Saturday evening in Shenandoah’s Sectional 41 championship game victory over Northeastern.
For the second straight year, the Raiders entered the fourth quarter with a comfortable lead. In 2020, the Knights stormed back, Shenandoah wilted under that pressure and the game went to overtime before the Raiders recovered in time to win. This time around, they never let Northeastern back into the game as Perry and fellow seniors Erikka Hill, Rachel Soden and Jenna Stewart were visibly calmer down the stretch.
“It takes a game like last year’s Northeastern game to learn that,” Wyatt said. “We just watched that game over again, not the whole game but the last few minutes. And Kathryn, unfortunately, was a big part of turning the ball over late in that game. She needed to see that before and what we needed to do to correct it for next time. And she did.”
“Last year, we panicked,” Perry said. “We had close games but nothing like Northeastern. Plus they started hitting everything, and we couldn’t throw it in the ocean. It kind of happened again this year. They hit a couple shots, and I thought, ‘Oh crap, déjà vu.’ But, we just slowed it down and gathered ourselves.”
As a result, Shenandoah will play Saturday at the Southmont Regional against South Putnam in the semifinals for the second straight year.
And no matter the results from the rest of the season, the rock star status Perry has achieved at Shenandoah will continue. She has inspired those younger than her as well, including sixth-grader Macy Morehouse, who now says she will be a “mini-Kat Perry”.
“I’ve heard that since Kat was a freshman because I used to teach at the elementary (school),” Wyatt said. “When (Morehouse) was a third-grader, ‘Oh, tell Kat I said hi.’ She’s a superstar but just Kat to me. That’s cool, and it’s fun.”
Perry knows she hasn’t accomplished anything by herself, that she has had plenty of help along the way. The numbers are the numbers, and they will likely stand for quite some time, but in the end, Perry just loves being a part of the team.
“We just have a really good group, and we work well together,” Perry said. “It helps that we’re all such good friends on and off the court.”
The Raiders tip off at 1 p.m. in the second Southmont semifinal with Triton Central meeting University in Game 1 at 10 a.m. The winners will meet at 8 p.m. for a semistate berth.
