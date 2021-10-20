BLOOMINGTON — When Indiana defensive back Noah Pierre recorded his first career interception Saturday against Michigan State, it was the culmination of more than three years of patience and preparation.
Pressed into cornerback duty due to injuries to starters Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor, Pierre was targeted by Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throughout the game.
“They were trying to prove a point,” Pierre said.
But Pierre held his own with nine tackles, one pass breakup and an interception in the end zone in the closing minutes that kept IU’s hopes of a fourth-quarter comeback alive. IU lost to Michigan State 20-15, but Pierre showed he could be counted on in a Big Ten game.
“He finally got his chance to shine,” IU cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby said. “He finally got his opportunity, and he got a chance to put all the naysayers to bed. He gave us great confidence that he could go in there and help us.”
With Mullen and Taylor still questionable, Pierre could end up being called upon again for significant time on the field when the Hoosiers host No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Pierre said the Michigan State game was the moment he had been waiting for since his career at IU began. He’s worked his way up from the scout team and special teams from 2018-20, earning special teams player of the week honors during IU’s 27-12 win over Maryland in the 2020 season.
“I took it as it came,” Pierre said. “I wasn’t really like trying to do too much. I was just trying to do my job and hopefully make a play, and that’s what ended up happening towards the end of the game.”
When fall camp began, Pierre worked out at the safety and husky spots, but mounting injuries at cornerback forced a position switch. Mullen, Taylor and cornerback Jaylin Williams have all been out at different points during the 2021 season. Redshirt freshman cornerback Chris Keys, who showed promise in fall camp, went down with a torn ACL during IU’s win over Idaho.
Shelby was confident Pierre could make the transition to cornerback
“He’s a good athlete,” Shelby said. “You see it in practice. He is kind of the jack of all trades. He’s got good eyes. He tackles well. He’s a tough dude. He defends the pass. He does have confidence.”
Playing cornerback isn’t entirely new for Pierre, who manned the position in high school in Champagnat Catholic School in Hialeah, Florida. Pierre earned first-team, All-Dade County honors as a senior and covered some high-level receivers, including former Deerfield Beach High, Florida, standout and current Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Pierre also covered New Albany native and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore when Champagnant traveled to Kentucky to face Trinity High in Louisville.
“That was probably one of my favorite matchups because we were kind of similar in size, both wore No. 1 in high school,” Pierre said. “So, yeah, he was a good receiver, probably one of the best I went against.”
In coming to IU in 2018, Pierre worked his way up the depth chart behind several talented cornerbacks and safeties. He could have entered the transfer portal without penalty this past offseason after redshirting as a freshman and playing sparingly in his first two seasons of eligibility.
“Indiana chose me, and I chose them, too, so leaving never really crossed my mind,” Pierre said. “I always wanted to make a point here and prove that I could be that player here.”
Pierre’s loyalty and hard work resulted in a chance to make plays on a bigger stage in Big Ten play.
“He is something that you don’t get to see very often in this day in age, when everyone wants what they want now. They want immediate gratification,” Shelby said.
Growing up in Opa-locka, Florida, not far from where the Miami Dolphins play on Sundays at Hard Rock Stadium, Pierre always had NFL dreams. At 5-foot-11, 182 pounds, Pierre also developed a toughness from being raised in Florida that belied his size.
“Coming where I come from, it’s kind of rough,” Pierre said. “My dad, my stepdad, my mom, they always just pushed me because I was never, like, the biggest guy. But just being physical just took it to another level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.