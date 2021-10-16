YORKTOWN -- Pendleton Heights was out to extend a 30-win season Saturday in Class 4A Sectional 9, against a traditionally troublesome opponent in Mount Vernon.
MV indeed forced the Arabians to play from behind in all four sets, and except for the third set and a couple of brief instances in the first, PH remained in the Marauders' rear-view mirror.
And the Arabians' most successful season this century came to an end, 25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-11.
PH -- one of three teams in the state with 30 or more wins going into Saturday -- finished 30-4. Two of the defeats were to MV, which has beaten the Arabians 10 straight times.
Senior Avery Ross had another huge day with 28 kills, but that wasn't enough against the Marauders (24-6), who threw PH off particularly in the final set, before which the Arabians got re-energized.
"We just struggled early on. Just too many errors...unforced errors," PH coach Blair Barksdale said. "I thought we passed the ball the best we have all season in serve receipt, but we didn't make enough plays offensively to put a string of points together."
The longest serve runs by the Arabians were only four -- in the opening set after MV led 2-0 (by Ramsey Gary) and in the third, when PH would build its lead to 23-17 and Olivia Wright served two aces.
MV had three runs of at least four in the first two sets, but in the fourth set, Rylee Ugen helped stake the Marauders to a 5-0 cushion and then was on serve nine straight times, with Arabian errors contributing to that.
"They never let up, and they always keep the ball in play and force you to make errors," Barksdale said. "They're patient offensively and they get a lot of good defensive touches, so that also forces you to stay patient. We weren't able to do that today. We just made too many errors down the stretch."
Without Ross and senior setter Wright (36 assists), the Arabians probably would have gone down in straight sets and more decisively.
Ross had 10 kills in the first set and four of those either tied the set or put PH in front. She came up with nine in set 3, but it was Hannah Grile whose kill gave the Arabians a 6-5 lead, and they would not give that up.
It was in the third set in which PH had its biggest leads of the match (23-17, 24-18 and 25-19). The Arabians were also up 10-7 in the first set.
Gabrielle Ennis, another senior, added 10 kills, and sophomore Mikala Ross had seven and junior Grile four.
Ross finished the season with 596 kills and her career with 1,558. She is headed to Oakland University and will be PH's first Division I volleyball player since Quincey Gary, who graduated in 2015 and went on to Alabama.
The Arabians' win total was the most since 1985 and they just concluded their fourth straight 20-win season, with three tournament titles, including Madison County.
"This is the best that we've been as a program in a long time," Barksdale said. "To be in a sectional like this (with ranked MV, Yorktown and New Castle) is tough, but I like the competition and it makes us better."
