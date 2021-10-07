FISHERS — For the second straight year, the Pendleton Heights girls soccer season came to an end at the hands of the defending state champion in the sectional semifinal round.
The top-ranked Noblesville Millers blanked the Arabians 7-0 Thursday night to advance to Saturday’s championship game at Hamilton Southeastern, where they will face Hamilton County rival Fishers.
The Tigers moved on with a 12-0 win over Anderson, ending the Indians’ season at 0-10.
Noblesville (15-0-1) is a two-time defending Class 3A state championship team and got scoring from five different players with Paige Smucker and Isabella Griffey leading the way with two goals each. The team’s leading scorer, Ava Bramblett, opened the scoring less than six minutes into the contest off an assist from Carlie Sack. Five minutes later, Griffey took advantage of Arabians keeper Kieli Ryan going after a ball in the box. When Ryan couldn’t handle it cleanly, Griffey tapped in the rebound for a 2-0 advantage.
“They’re the real deal,” PH coach Mark Davy said. “They just rotate girls at will. And the girls they bring in (off the bench) are just as good. It’s tough hanging in there when they’re fresh and you’re tired.”
Smucker’s first tally came at the 24:05 mark of the first half, but Ryan recorded four saves the remainder of the half to keep the deficit at 3-0 at intermission.
The Arabians had precious few opportunities throughout the contest. Twice in the first half, freshman Imari Francis was able to get a shot off, but one was saved by Kailee Moore and the second was just wide of the mark. Francis and Zoe Welch each took a shot in the second 40 minutes but without success.
The Millers blistered the Arabians in the second half to the tune of three goals in the first nine minutes. Smucker scored in the 43rd minute and assisted on a second Griffey score less than two minutes later. Meskerem James added a penalty kick goal at 31:29 before Melanie Obuch capped the scoring with just over three minutes remaining in the contest.
For Pendleton Heights (9-7-1), this season was a year to improve. The Arabians finished above .500 after dipping to 7-8-2 in 2020.
“The biggest thing was their chemistry,” Davy said. “We talked about the team being more important than the outcome of the game. Once we get the family and the team atmosphere, the wins will come. They bought in. They took it to heart.”
The Arabians are a young team, graduating just four seniors — Ryan, Brynn Libler, Abi Rosenkrans and Shelby Goyer — and returning leading scorer Katie Coleman and playmakers like Francis, Isabelle Phillips, Kaitlyn Prickett and Alex Creel.
Coleman and Francis are two of the three freshmen who started Thursday.
“Those freshmen are key parts of what we’re going to be doing going forward,” Davy said. “We’ve got to find a keeper, and Brynn Libler was huge — didn’t play a lot of minutes this year for us — talking about that team atmosphere and supporting each other, she was front of the line from that aspect. We return a majority of our starters, and I think next year is going to be super competitive.”
One highlight for the Indians was the play of senior keeper Jazmen Fleming, who was peppered relentlessly by the Tigers. While Fishers (7-7-3) found the back of the net more than enough times, Fleming turned numerous shots away.
