PENDLETON — Skeptics may say Pendleton Heights football can not recover from losing a strong senior class to graduation.
But the culture has changed under coach Jed Richman as he enters his fourth year leading the Arabians. Where when one group leaves, the next set of talented players is ready to step in. And he feels he has the players to continue the upward progress of Pendleton Heights football this season.
Richman is 17-15 in his first three seasons, including a 7-3 campaign last year. Now, for the first time in his career, he has a senior class that has been in his system for four complete years, and he is excited for this group to take leadership of the program.
"These guys, I've known since they were eighth-graders," he said. "It's a special group for me. Every group is special and unique, but I'm really proud because of all the skeptics. Those guys that left were special, but these guys were contributors right along with them."
That is why, despite the loss of familiar names like Eli Pancol, Christian Conkling, Anakin Allison, Tremor Bynum, Ben Kuhns and many others, Richman and the Arabians feel there will be no drop off from last year.
"It's definitely getting better, and it's always getting better," senior Joseph Rios said. "Since freshman year, we've been doing the same thing, and it works."
Rios is one of the leaders on defense and part of a strong linebacking corps for Richman. He led the Arabians with 114 tackles and 11 tackles for loss and will team up with juniors Luke Bays (97 tackles) and Caden McClain (61 tackles, 5 sacks) again this season.
"The linebackers are the guts of who's coming back," Richman said. "They're our moxie, and they're our edge. It starts on the inside with Joseph and Luke and Caden on the edge. Gavin Schug is another junior who has stepped in at outside linebacker this year."
Senior Kamden Earley is another leader back at the cornerback position and will be aided by junior Evan McMillan and sophomore Aaron Candiano. DeMarco Cooley and Connor Huffman are expected to step in and help out up front.
Offensively, there will be plenty of new faces tasked with putting points on the board.
Senior Kirby Hess, who is also a returning defensive back, will take over the quarterback position after backing up Conkling for the last three years.
"He's as competitive a kid as I've ever coached," Richman said. "He can do it all. He's mobile. He's very cerebral, so he can get us out of bad plays that I call. My thing with him is that he's always pretty calm. He wants the ball with the game on the line. I think there's something to be said for that."
Hess' receiving corps will be revamped with only four total receptions returning to the roster. Senior tight end David Stahly (2 catches, 65 yards) is the leading returning receiver, so Richman is expecting seniors Tristan Ross, Clay Britt and Tommy Long and junior Tyler McKinley to step up.
One area of stability is at running back where Earley is back after leading PH with 791 yards rushing while scoring 10 touchdowns.
The offensive line will be anchored by Miller Smith, Cade Campbell, Tristan Bragg and Braden Duncan.
PH hopes to compete in a Hoosier Heritage Conference that has been dominated by Class 5A powerhouse New Palestine as well as a sectional that includes HHC rivals Mount Vernon, New Castle and Greenfield-Central.
"These seniors want to be judged on postseason success, I think," Richman said.
The program has been trending upward under Richman, but he and the Arabians are far from satisfied.
"By no means have we arrived yet," Richman said. "We were 7-3 last year, second place in the conference and we lose to a very good Marion team, preseason No. 1 in the coaches poll. I just don't believe in a cyclical mindset. ... We're building a culture here."
Pendleton Heights opens its season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday when it hosts Mississinewa.
